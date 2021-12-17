Mary Hardin-Baylor rolls in Stagg Bowl for Division III national title, 57-24

CANTON, Ohio — In the home of pro football, Mary Hardin-Baylor assured itself that it would bring home a trophy.

The Crusaders fought past defending national champion and fellow unbeaten North Central (Ill.) in the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, 57-24, claiming the NCAA Division III national title. It’s the Crusaders’ third Stagg Bowl win under head coach Pete Fredenburg, who previously led UMHB to the top in 2016 and 2018. (The 2016 title was later vacated by the NCAA for a violation.)

The Crusaders (15-0) led just 19-17 at the half, but took a firm grasp on the championship with a pair of third-quarter touchdown runs from Aphonso Thomas. That sparked a scoring outburst in which UMHB rolled over the Cardinals, 38-7, in the second half.

“Twenty in ’21,” said Fredenburg. “That was our goal this year, to have 20 wins in 2021, and we did it. An incredible effort from so many people, and it was so rewarding for our football team and the sacrifices that they made, all the stuff that we’ve gone through with COVID. What an incredible team win, and I’m just ecstatic.”

Indeed, UMHB captured 20 wins during the 2021 calendar year, including the COVID-postponed and abbreviated 2020 season that was pushed to the spring of ’21.