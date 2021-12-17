Mary Hardin-Baylor rolls in Stagg Bowl for Division III national title, 57-24

CANTON, Ohio — In the home of pro football, Mary Hardin-Baylor assured itself that it would bring home a trophy.
The Crusaders fought past defending national champion and fellow unbeaten North Central (Ill.) in the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, 57-24, claiming the NCAA Division III national title. It’s the Crusaders’ third Stagg Bowl win under head coach Pete Fredenburg, who previously led UMHB to the top in 2016 and 2018. (The 2016 title was later vacated by the NCAA for a violation.)
The Crusaders (15-0) led just 19-17 at the half, but took a firm grasp on the championship with a pair of third-quarter touchdown runs from Aphonso Thomas. That sparked a scoring outburst in which UMHB rolled over the Cardinals, 38-7, in the second half.
“Twenty in ’21,” said Fredenburg. “That was our goal this year, to have 20 wins in 2021, and we did it. An incredible effort from so many people, and it was so rewarding for our football team and the sacrifices that they made, all the stuff that we’ve gone through with COVID. What an incredible team win, and I’m just ecstatic.”
Indeed, UMHB captured 20 wins during the 2021 calendar year, including the COVID-postponed and abbreviated 2020 season that was pushed to the spring of ’21.
Quarterback Kyle King performed royally for UMHB at quarterback, completing 22 of 29 passes for 436 yards and three scores. And that effort came against a North Central defense that came in allowing only 235 yards and 11 points per game. King’s yardage total set a new single-game school record.
“Unbelievable,” Fredenburg said. “Kyle King, what an incredible effort the had.”
King’s receivers consistently made big plays against the North Central secondary. K.J. Miller caught nine passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, while Brenton Martin joined Miller in triple figures with 170 yards on nine grabs. Brandon Jordan and Aaron Sims also caught TD passes from King.
UMHB’s defense also performed beautifully, especially in shutting down the Cardinals (14-1) in the second half. Mikkah Hackett pocketed 10 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery for the Crusaders and was named the Stagg Bowl’s Most Outstanding Player.
The Crusaders picked off North Central’s Luke Lehnen three times in all, as Jefferson Fritz also nabbed a pick for UMHB.