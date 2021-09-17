 Skip to main content
Mary-Hardin Baylor ventures to road for first time in 2021
Mary-Hardin Baylor ventures to road for first time in 2021

Pete Fredenburg and the Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders will travel to Georgetown to face Southwestern on Saturday.

Top-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor hits the road for the first time this football season when it tries to take down Southwestern University in Georgetown on Saturday.

UMHB (2-0, 1-0 in American Southwest Conference) has rolled in its first two outings. The Cru plowed over Simpson, 84-6, in their opener two weeks ago before smashing East Texas Baptist, 34-14, last weekend.

Southwestern (1-1) will be making its home debut for the 2021 season. The Pirates are coming off a 34-27 road win over Belhaven. Quarterback Landry Gilpin won ASC Offensive Player of the Week honors after passing for two touchdowns and rushing for another in the victory.

UMHB has never lost to Southwestern in four previous meetings.

