Mary Hardin-Baylor's quest for football title put on hold

The American Southwest Conference, from NCAA's Division III, announced on July 24 that all fall sports were to be delayed until spring. The delay affected several Texas colleges, including perennial national contender Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The decision reached by the ASC stipulated that a sport could schedule fall games if it wanted, but were precluded from playing any conference games. The Crusaders have opted not to seek to play fall football or any other sports. Instead, all activity will be postponed for the spring. The same is true for soccer and volleyball.
According to Randy Mann, UMHB’s vice president for athletics, “The only teams scheduled to play in the fall are golf and tennis, who are low risk sports and play a limited fall schedule.”
No decision has been reached on winter sports like basketball, but it is expected that some resolution for hoops will come toward the end of August.
UMHB’s students will return to campus with classes beginning on Aug. 13. “Each fall sport will have opportunities for volunteer strength and conditioning and a period of practice throughout the fall semester,” Mann said.
As for football specifically, Mann said, “The particulars for football practice have not been worked out yet. More than likely, we will have football practice in October and completed by Thanksgiving.”
In other words, the Crusaders’ preseason camp is now planned to be a fall practice in preparation for a full schedule in the spring.
With a conference of 10 teams, the Crusaders play nine conference games with one non-conference game. Last year’s team went undefeated in regular season play, and won their first two postseason games before falling to Wisconsin-Whitewater in the quarterfinals of the Div. III playoffs.
This year, UMHB has been picked as the No. 4 team in the preseason poll by the College Football America Yearbook. Wisconsin-Whitewater was chosen as No. 1, with Mount Union at No. 2 and defending national champion North Central (Ill.) picked third.
The Crusaders have two past national titles in 2016 and 2018, though the NCAA has since vacated the program's 2016 crown. It ruled that head coach Pete Fredenburg's allowance of a player to use his car for 18 months was an improper benefit.
