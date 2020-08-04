Mary Hardin-Baylor's quest for football title put on hold

The American Southwest Conference, from NCAA's Division III, announced on July 24 that all fall sports were to be delayed until spring. The delay affected several Texas colleges, including perennial national contender Mary Hardin-Baylor.

The decision reached by the ASC stipulated that a sport could schedule fall games if it wanted, but were precluded from playing any conference games. The Crusaders have opted not to seek to play fall football or any other sports. Instead, all activity will be postponed for the spring. The same is true for soccer and volleyball.

According to Randy Mann, UMHB’s vice president for athletics, “The only teams scheduled to play in the fall are golf and tennis, who are low risk sports and play a limited fall schedule.”

No decision has been reached on winter sports like basketball, but it is expected that some resolution for hoops will come toward the end of August.

UMHB’s students will return to campus with classes beginning on Aug. 13. “Each fall sport will have opportunities for volunteer strength and conditioning and a period of practice throughout the fall semester,” Mann said.