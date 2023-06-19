The brotherhood will never be broken.

Forty years after the McLennan Community College baseball team won the 1983 NJCAA national championship, the old teammates came back to relive their youth when they reunited for a ceremony last Friday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The grueling days running the Bosqueville circuit, the 25-game winning streak, the suffocating heat they endured to win the state tournament in College Station, and finally the night when they romped past Middle Georgia to earn their first national title all flooded back as they recalled that glorious season.

“We live all over the country, and I email and keep up with them and their grandkids, more than my high school friends,” said former MCC outfielder David Wrzesinski, who went on to coach the Highlanders. “It’s kind of cool when you go through something like that and accomplish the ultimate goal. National championships and state championships, you couldn’t have done any better.”

Seeing the new upgrades to the field they played on — the lights, the field turf, the roomy clubhouse — made the returning Highlanders proud. It took MCC 38 years to finally win its second national title in 2021, illustrating just how difficult it is to reach those heights.

“It’s always wonderful to come back to Waco, first of all, and getting to come back here for something like this and seeing the campus, and of course the upgrades,” said former All-America MCC shortstop Greg Dennis. “What a beautiful ballpark. To see these guys meant so much to me, and for two years the time we spent here just brings back so many memories and so many good times and obviously success too.”

The seeds of that 1983 national championship team were planted just after the 1982 season ended as the Highlanders waited in the Denver airport for their flight back to Texas. They had played in their third straight NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colo., walking away again without the trophy in hand.

The freshmen on that team — players like Dennis, Wrzesinski, outfielder David Turner and pitcher Lanny Hengst — knew something had to change. Head coach Rick Butler and assistant Dub Kilgo drove them hard to get to the World Series, but the returning players wanted to see greater focus and accountability.

“In 1982, we had a couple of guys who went out and did something on their own and couldn’t perform the next day,” Butler said. “We got to Denver and the freshmen had a meeting and said ‘Look, we’re going to do this right next year.’ We’re going to bring the freshmen along and tell them how hard it’s going to be. But we’re going to back them up 100 percent, and that’s when it started. The guys that came back were dedicated.”

Marine boot camp is an apt comparison to MCC’s practices. The Highlanders did all the usual hitting, pitching and fielding drills like other baseball teams. But they also focused on weight training, cardiovascular work, and conditioning.

Those two words — Bosqueville circuit — still bring grimaces to their faces 40 years later. Those six miles were more like cross country training, but it made the Highlanders tough and disciplined, and paid off as the long baseball season wore on.

“I think that brought out the best in all of us,” said outfielder Jay Buhner, who went on to star for the Seattle Mariners. “Some of the practices, guys wanted to walk out of here but we were brothers in arms. At the end of the day we were kicking people’s butts. There’s nothing better than that. When you come out on the field and know you’re going to beat somebody every day it’s pretty special.”

As veteran leaders who had already experienced the brutal workouts, the sophomores sometimes had to encourage the freshmen to not pack their cars and leave.

They knew how special the freshman class was with Buhner, pitcher-designated hitter Ken Patterson, first baseman Dodd Johnson, second baseman Mike Qualls, pitcher Scott Ayers, utility player Kurt Prewitt and others.

“We had some older guys with experience and were steady, but really the raw talent was with those young guys,” said Wrzesinski, a third-year sophomore in 1983. “A big part of my job was to make sure everybody understood, all right this is what they’re doing and this is how to handle it. Tomorrow at practice it’s going to be like this. Having gone through it three years in a row, I knew we had something special. We just had to keep it together.”

Highly motivated to return to Grand Junction for a fourth straight season, the Highlanders were a juggernaut from the opening day of the 1983 season.

The offense was stacked with sluggers like Buhner, Johnson and Turner, and guys like Dennis, Qualls and Prewitt could spray the ball around the field and get on base. Dennis led an air-tight defense at shortstop while catcher Chris Spear and third baseman Julian Gonzalez were dependable fielders.

Led by the crafty Hengst’s 21-1 record, the pitching staff was solid with Jerry Faught, Ayers and Brooks Frazier balancing out the starting rotation after Patterson was sidelined by a blood clot.

“You hear it all the time, we played as a team and we had each other’s back, that really was what we were,” Hengst said. “If a pitcher had a bad day, we’d score a bunch of runs. If we weren’t hitting, the pitcher would have a shutdown day. Somebody would always pick somebody up.”

The MCC coaches didn’t just drive the team hard, they were savvy, knowledgeable competitors who passed their wisdom to the players.

“For a junior college program, we were real baseball savvy and baseball smart,” Buhner said. “They were doing stuff in the game like guys tipping pitches and relaying signs and looking in, and just the strategies of the game and the unwritten rules of the game that gave us the upper edge, and teaching us and educating us about the game so we could be better and better as a team.”

Not only were the Highlanders talented, they managed to take some of the pressure off themselves by constantly needling each other.

When Ayers was pitching a no-hitter against Hill College, his teammates didn’t abide by the usual baseball etiquette of remaining silent and leaving the pitcher alone. They razzed Ayers the whole time. As he left the dugout to pitch the last inning, they shouted, “Don’t choke.”

Spurred by his teammates’ reverse psychology, Ayers completed the no-hitter.

The Highlanders pieced together a 25-game winning streak and rolled through the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. But the MCC coaches didn’t let them get overconfident, even though they were burying teams.

“I remember winning a game against Navarro, and we ran six miles after it because we had six errors,” Qualls said. “I always wondered ‘What are they trying to teach us here?’ They were teaching us discipline. That really translates to life now, which made me a competitor.”

The Highlanders were surfing a wave of confidence heading into the state tournament in College Station. They won four games to advance to the World Series, but it wasn’t easy, as they had to fight back from a 7-6 loss to bitter rival San Jacinto College that featured a brawl between the two teams following a home-plate collision.

The Highlanders came back to knock off Ranger Junior College in a game that was saved by a twisting, diving catch by Dennis in shallow left field. They got their revenge against San Jacinto with a 13-2 blowout to earn their ticket to Grand Junction.

Nobody has forgotten how Hengst won all four games for the Highlanders in the state tournament, including two as a starter and two in relief.

“I wasn’t a hard thrower,” Hengst said. “My arm never hurt, that wasn’t an issue. It was hot and humid, I do remember that. But I always liked competition and San Jac didn’t like us and we didn’t like them, and the same for Ranger. So anytime you had a chance to get in against them it was always good.”

With three straight World Series appearances behind them, Grand Junction was familiar turf when they arrived for the fourth straight year in late May.

The Highlanders pounded Spartanburg (S.C.) Methodist College, 11-3, behind Hengst’s 12-strikeout performance in the opener. They were just as dominant in the second game as they pummeled Triton (Ill.) College, 16-3, behind Faught’s seven-hitter and Patterson’s three-run homer.

“First and foremost, we all played together,” Buhner said. “It was team. It wasn’t one individual. There were no selfish people on this team. We were battle tested through and through every single day and every single practice. We were in better shape than anybody. We were not going to be outworked or beat because we were out of shape. That was the one thing that mentally just made us all so much tougher.”

MCC put itself in the driver’s seat with Hengst’s dominating performance in a 3-1 win over defending national champion Middle Georgia. But Hengst suffered a rib injury and Patterson was hit in the face by a throw when he slid into second base.

“My mom put ice on it all night trying to get the swelling down,” Patterson said. “I couldn’t see out of my right eye. By the next day, I got to where I could see a little bit. But it was ugly. My face was huge.”

In the next game, Faught was drilled in the head by a line drive by Allen Community College’s Duane Wales in the third inning. The ball was crushed so hard that it caromed into the third-base stands for a grand-rule double.

Faught woozily got to his feet and wanted to keep pitching, but was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was diagnosed with a mild concussion.

“You talk about a MASH unit,” Butler said. “Lanny had been hit in the ribs, Jerry had been hit in the forehead, and Kenny (Patterson) hadn’t pitched in two months because of a blood clot.”

Despite his swollen and bruised face, Patterson pitched 4.1 shutout relief innings and also blasted a homer and drilled the game-tying single as the Highlanders rallied from a 6-3 deficit for a 9-6 win in 10 innings over Allen County. They were one win away from the title.

“When I hit the homer, I remember going around the bases and my face was juggling like a water balloon,” Patterson said. “I remember looking at their shortstop and it was like he had just seen a monster. After the game, a kid came up for an autograph and he looked kind of scared like, ‘Oh, God.’ ”

The Highlanders had proven their toughness, but could they beat Middle Georgia again and clinch their first national championship? Butler got an idea how much they wanted it when Faught knocked on his door at 6 a.m. the morning of the game and said he was ready to pitch.

With Faught throwing an eight-hitter and the offense amassing 20 hits, MCC rolled to a 15-5 win to capture the title. Wrzesinski collected four hits while Dennis, Turner and Spear picked up three apiece. Turner earned MVP of the tournament by going 11 for 18 with two homers and 10 RBIs in the five-game sweep.

For a program that had been denied three times at the World Series, hoisting the national championship trophy was well-earned and exhilarating.

“I look at it now from a perspective of coaching just how absolutely focused and how dedicated we were and committed to what was going on,” Dennis said. “We really came together when it came time to and we were very committed to the program. I think the term ‘bought in’ is appropriate. We really bought into what Coach Butler and Coach Kilgo were trying to get us to do.”

Dennis has implemented many of the methods and lessons he learned under Butler and Kilgo into his own coaching repertoire at Chattanooga State (Tenn.) Community College and formerly at Collin College. He’s won more than 1,000 career games as a junior college coach.

“Sometimes it feels like they’re new, but then I think Coach Kilgo and Coach Butler did that back in the 1980s and we thought nothing of it,” Dennis said. “They were innovative and ahead of their time and just wonderful to play under.”

Buhner credits his two years at MCC for giving him the work ethic and discipline he needed to advance through the minors to the major leagues where he enjoyed a 15-year career mostly with the Seattle Mariners that ended in 2001 with 310 homers and 965 RBIs. Buhner delivered three straight 40-homer seasons from 1995-97.

“If it wasn’t for this program, I probably wouldn’t have lasted in the minor leagues,” Buhner said. “The minor leagues are a grind. When you’re traveling as much as you do and on buses as much as you are, all the stuff that you have to go through mentally, I knew nothing was going to beat me. So I take my hat off to this program and Rick and Dub. That’s the reason I was successful in the big leagues and had the career I had.”

There was a tinge of sadness at the 40-year reunion as the returning players remembered the four deceased teammates: Faught, Johnson, Turner and Frazier.

Though the 1983 Highlanders are scattered across the country, the bond will never be broken for this team. The draining workouts, the unselfishness, the will to fight for each other to complete a remarkable 58-7 season capped by the national championship will forever be ingrained in their lives and tie them together.

“When we played baseball here it was almost like being in the military as far as the rigor and discipline it took, which made a big difference,” Wrzesinski said. “We had some talented guys but everybody had talented people. It was just a combination of a lot of really good guys who got along really well. We kind of had each other’s back, I think that was the key.”