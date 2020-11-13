 Skip to main content
6 MCC baseball players sign with D-1 programs
MCC baseball

Six MCC baseball players signed with D-I programs Friday. From left to right, bottom row: Logan Henderson (Texas A&M), Garrett Martin (Oklahoma State), Miguel Santos (Dallas Baptist). Top row: Kevin Skweres (Tulane), Brady Rose (Dallas Baptist), Landry Wideman (Kansas State).

 MCC athletics photo

McLennan Community College’s baseball pipeline continues to flow freely, as six Highlanders signed with Division I programs on Friday at Bosque River Ballpark.

Garrett Martin, a shortstop who hit .335 with 47 RBIs in 2019 and hit .286 with 21 RBIs in MCC’s shortened 2020 season, signed with Oklahoma State. Martin had announced his commitment to the Cowboys in October, and made it official with the signing.

Other signees included infielder Miguel Santos and pitcher Brady Rose with Dallas Baptist, pitcher Logan Henderson with Texas A&M, pitcher Landry Wideman with Kansas State, and pitcher Kevin Skweres with Tulane.

