6 MCC baseball players sign with D-1 programs

McLennan Community College’s baseball pipeline continues to flow freely, as six Highlanders signed with Division I programs on Friday at Bosque River Ballpark.

Garrett Martin, a shortstop who hit .335 with 47 RBIs in 2019 and hit .286 with 21 RBIs in MCC’s shortened 2020 season, signed with Oklahoma State. Martin had announced his commitment to the Cowboys in October, and made it official with the signing.