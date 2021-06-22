A Highlander at heart: Former two-sport athlete Burrows has MCC reunion

“My high school coach, Joe Miles, reached out to coach Johnny Carter, who was the basketball coach here,” Burrows recalled. “On his recommendation, Coach Carter said, ‘I’m going to sign him to a scholarship.’ Without seeing me play, just on the recommendation of my basketball coach.

“I wanted to play baseball too. Coach Butler had a tryout camp about two weeks before school started. After the third day, he said, ‘You’re doing so good, get out of here. I don’t need to see anymore. Get out of here. You’re going to play whenever basketball season ends.’”

Burrows’ two years at MCC were chock full of highlights. During his first basketball season, future Baylor All-American and Detroit Pistons sixth man Vinnie Johnson led the Highlanders to the NJCAA national tournament. The long basketball season didn’t leave much time for baseball.

“The first year, he hardly played at all,” Butler said. “When he came over, we already had the lineup set. Those guys were doing a pretty decent job. He got to play enough. And then the next year, they got eliminated early and he was out here almost every day. He had a great year. Honorable mention All-American.”