A Highlander at heart: Former two-sport athlete Burrows has MCC reunion

From his Colorado home, Burt Burrows avidly followed the McLennan Community College baseball team’s run to the NJCAA national title in late May and early June.
So when he made a trip to Texas to visit family in the Austin area, he couldn’t resist coming back to his old stomping grounds.
Burrows, the rare and possibly one-of-a-kind MCC two-sport athlete, played basketball and baseball for the Highlanders from 1975-77. But he hadn’t been back to The Highlands since he received a plaque commemorating his honorable mention All-America honor many decades ago.
On Monday morning, running early for a meeting with his former baseball coach, Rick Butler, Burrows gave his wife Robin and granddaughter Taya an impromptu driving tour of the campus.
“We came in on Lake Shore and turned on College,” Burrows said. “‘Oh my gosh! Look at all the development.’ I kept going, ‘That building wasn’t there, that building wasn’t there.’”
After tracking the Highlanders through online articles, social media and streaming broadcasts, Burrows got a chance to meet current MCC baseball coach Mitch Thompson at Bosque River Ballpark on Monday. The two baseball guys walked out on the Highlanders’ field and swapped stories about past plays on the diamond.
Burrows recalled getting his chance to compete in both hoops and hardball when he came out of high school.
“My high school coach, Joe Miles, reached out to coach Johnny Carter, who was the basketball coach here,” Burrows recalled. “On his recommendation, Coach Carter said, ‘I’m going to sign him to a scholarship.’ Without seeing me play, just on the recommendation of my basketball coach.
“I wanted to play baseball too. Coach Butler had a tryout camp about two weeks before school started. After the third day, he said, ‘You’re doing so good, get out of here. I don’t need to see anymore. Get out of here. You’re going to play whenever basketball season ends.’”
Burrows’ two years at MCC were chock full of highlights. During his first basketball season, future Baylor All-American and Detroit Pistons sixth man Vinnie Johnson led the Highlanders to the NJCAA national tournament. The long basketball season didn’t leave much time for baseball.
“The first year, he hardly played at all,” Butler said. “When he came over, we already had the lineup set. Those guys were doing a pretty decent job. He got to play enough. And then the next year, they got eliminated early and he was out here almost every day. He had a great year. Honorable mention All-American.”
Burrows marveled at being “in the best shape of my life” during his sophomore year at MCC. He would practice both baseball and basketball on the same day many times until hoops season ended. When he zoned in on baseball full time, he batted .385 with 52 hits, six home runs and 30 RBIs. That performance got him on the All-America list and caught the attention of both Texas and Baylor. He chose the Longhorns as he had grown up in Austin.
Although Burrows took a brief run at pro baseball in tryout camps with the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals, he ended up in the insurance business with Nationwide. Success early on in that job led him to an administrative position with the company in Colorado and he’s been there ever since. Burt and Robin Burrows live in Thornton, Colo.
The Burrows recently tracked down Butler, which led to Monday’s meeting.
“His wife sent me a Facebook friend request,” Butler said. “I get a lot of requests — scams and all that. So I sent a message and said, ‘If you’re the wife of Burt Burrows that played basketball and baseball at MCC, I’ll friend you.’ Right away, boom. Instant contact.”
For Butler and Thompson, the meeting with Burrows was a chance to talk about the future of the MCC program.
Burrows said when he played for the Highlanders, the players showed up at the field already dressed to play. There was only a small dressing room, which hardly anyone used. Thompson showed the Burrows the Highlanders current locker room and talked about plans to convert an older locker room into a classroom.
Butler is also involved with a burgeoning effort to install lights and turf at the MCC baseball and softball fields.
“In (1976) we started plans for putting lights in. And ’76 was the energy crunch. When that happened, it went out the window,” Butler said. “They sent out over 400 letters last week, starting fundraising. Things are getting back to normal and they’re feeling comfortable about going out and getting some money through the local people, through this fundraising.”
The Highlanders and Highlassies softball team play all of their home games during daylight hours as Bosque River Ballpark currently doesn’t have stadium lighting. Despite that lack, Thompson said the baseball diamond has hosted 31 youth league games in the last two weeks. Stadium lights would only increase the park as a venue to increase revenue and exposure for the school’s athletic programs.
Burrows listened excitedly to the plans to upgrade MCC’s facilities.
Of course, looking to the future was framed with stories from the past.
“I remember the first time I came here, probably two weeks before school started. Vinnie Johnson was already in town,” Burrows said. “I heard a noise in the gym. I went down and stood in the hall and there’s Vinnie (makes swishing noise), 25 in a row, nothing but net.
“I played behind Vinnie Johnson. Make sure everybody knows, I played behind Vinnie. I never came in to replace Vinnie, it was always the other guard.”