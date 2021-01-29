Alvin hands MCC baseball 11-6 defeat in season opener

HOUSTON — Alvin College defeated MCC, 11-6, in the Highlanders’ season opener and first game of the Tournament of Champions on Friday at San Jacinto College-North.

Alvin produced runs in its first four at-bats, including three-run rallies in the third and fourth innings to take an 8-2 lead.

MCC cut Alvin’s lead to 8-5 in the top of the eighth inning when Jaylen Williams hit a two-run homer that scored Blake Jackson.

But Alvin responded with three runs in the bottom of the eighth and then held the Highlanders to a single run in the top of the ninth to seal the game.

The Highlanders (0-1) led Odessa College, 2-1, in the bottom of the seventh at press time on Friday night.

