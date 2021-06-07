Backyard to host MCC baseball celebration

McLennan Community College and the City of Waco will host a celebration for the Highlanders' national championship baseball team Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at The Backyard.
The Highlanders will be on hand after winning the second national championship in school history by sweeping five games at the NJCAA World Series, capped by Friday's 7-3 win over Central Arizona in Grand Junction, Colo.
MCC won its last 23 games and captured the school's first national title since 1983.
