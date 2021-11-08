Balanced Highlanders move to 5-0 with rout of Angelina

LUFKIN — It’s been a rapid-fire transition game to start the season for the McLennan men’s basketball team, which dominated Angelina, 89-53, on Monday night to stay unbeaten at 5-0.

Angelina hung around for a while, as MCC led by just seven around four minutes into the second half. But the Highlanders rolled to the end like an avalanche, outscoring the Roadrunners, 40-11, the rest of the way.

MCC’s balance was too much for Angelina, as five players scored in double figures, led by Chris Pryor’s 19. C.J. Hall and Forte Prater had 13 and 12, respectively, for MCC, while Diego Gonzalez and Justin Wilson chipped in 10 points apiece. Wilson also snatched down 10 boards for the double-double.

MCC returns to the court Wednesday at Navarro.