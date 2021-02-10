Balanced Highlanders stay spotless; Highlassies let halftime lead slip away

So far this season, the McLennan men’s basketball team has won with hustle. It has won with high-scoring outputs. Sometimes it’s won with tenacious defense.

The one constant? The winning.

MCC stayed perfect on the season by rejecting Weatherford, 82-59, in NTJCAC competition on Wednesday night at The Highlands. After a one-point nailbiter last time out against Hill, the Highlanders (9-0 overall, 3-0 conference) ensured that this one wouldn’t be nearly as dramatic.

In the women’s game, MCC couldn’t hang on to a halftime lead, as Weatherford fought back for an 82-77 win over the Highlassies.

The MCC men remain unranked, though they’re receiving votes in the NJCAA poll. But they certainly looked like one of the top JUCO programs in the country in dashing to an 11-2 lead right off the opening jump.

And it wasn’t one guy doing the damage for the Highlanders. Congress could use the kind of balanced budget that MCC showed, as six players scored between 11 and 13 points.

Weatherford (5-4, 0-2) responded to MCC’s early surge to rally back and take a 23-21 lead by the 8:36 mark of the first half. But the Highlanders rolled off an 8-0 run over the next three minutes and held a nine-point lead at the half, 42-33.