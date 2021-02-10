Balanced Highlanders stay spotless; Highlassies let halftime lead slip away

So far this season, the McLennan men’s basketball team has won with hustle. It has won with high-scoring outputs. Sometimes it’s won with tenacious defense.
The one constant? The winning.
MCC stayed perfect on the season by rejecting Weatherford, 82-59, in NTJCAC competition on Wednesday night at The Highlands. After a one-point nailbiter last time out against Hill, the Highlanders (9-0 overall, 3-0 conference) ensured that this one wouldn’t be nearly as dramatic.
In the women’s game, MCC couldn’t hang on to a halftime lead, as Weatherford fought back for an 82-77 win over the Highlassies.
The MCC men remain unranked, though they’re receiving votes in the NJCAA poll. But they certainly looked like one of the top JUCO programs in the country in dashing to an 11-2 lead right off the opening jump.
And it wasn’t one guy doing the damage for the Highlanders. Congress could use the kind of balanced budget that MCC showed, as six players scored between 11 and 13 points.
Weatherford (5-4, 0-2) responded to MCC’s early surge to rally back and take a 23-21 lead by the 8:36 mark of the first half. But the Highlanders rolled off an 8-0 run over the next three minutes and held a nine-point lead at the half, 42-33.
In the second half, the Highlanders clamped down, stretching the gap to as many as 25.
Maurice Harvey served as high point man for the Highlanders with 13 points. Dillon Gooding, Diego Gonzales and Asare Otchere had 12 points apiece, and Kirk Smith Jr. contributed 11.
For Weatherford, Aaron Heft scored a team-leading 14.
In the women’s contest, Weatherford’s Jasmyne Robinson had it going for the Lady Coyotes. She hit 9-of-15 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, and led all scorers with 29 points. She had some big buckets down the stretch, as Weatherford (5-1, 1-1) came back from a four-point halftime deficit.
Rajia Todd did what she could to keep MCC (2-5, 1-2) close. Todd drilled six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to tie for the team lead for the Highlassies, as Mersadez Nephew also had 22. But it wasn’t enough to overcome Weatherford’s late surge.
Next up for MCC is a home clash with longtime rival Temple College next Monday. The women will tip at 5 p.m., followed by the men’s game.