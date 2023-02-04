TERRELL — Saneaa Bevley swished in five 3-pointers, and the 10th-ranked McLennan women’s basketball team had no issues pushing aside Southwestern Christian, 67-30, on Saturday.

Bevley tossed in 20 points in the lopsided win for MCC (19-2, 7-1), which used a 17-0 run in the first quarter to establish its dominance.

Ten different players cracked the scorebook for the Highlassies in the win. Chelsea Wooten had 12 points, and Niamh Heath and Bineta Diatta had eight points apiece.

McLennan will return home to face Hill College on Wednesday.