Bill Brock’s run at McLennan Community College will ultimately be a short one.

Brock has accepted a position as the head women’s basketball coach at Division I Tarleton State, multiple sources confirmed Wednesday. He’ll take over for the Lady Texans after his duties leading the MCC women in the upcoming NJCAA National Tournament are complete, once the Highlassies’ season is over.

MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim hired Brock, the former Grayson College head coach and longtime assistant coach at Baylor, last April in a move she labeled a “home run” at the time. And it worked out that way for the Highlassies this season, as they’ll take a 27-4 record as an at-large qualifier for the national tournament, making their first appearance in that event since 1984.

Trochim wanted Brock to stay, but she’s grateful for what he brought to MCC.

“Having somebody like Coach Brock and his stature and his ability to coach and recruit, was an unbelievable opportunity for McLennan Community College,” Trochim said. “I can’t take anything away from that. I’m extremely happy for him and extremely happy that he’s getting the opportunity that he’s wanted and that he’s worked hard for.

“Of course I’m going to be sad to see him go. Just what he was able to do and create in nine months has been unbelievable. But I know we’re going in the right direction and going on the right track. What I have to do over the next couple of days is to try to figure out which direction I want to take.”

Trochim said they had 65 “really good” candidates apply for the MCC women’s job last year when it opened up after Ricky Rhodes’ departure. She had already fielded several calls on Wednesday from prospective candidates by the time the Tribune-Herald interviewed her.

Asked if longtime MCC assistant coach Candice Thomas might be a candidate for the job, Trochim said, “I think have to consider everything. I’m completely pleased that Candice decided to stick around this past season. She’s been instrumental in working with the guards, she’s been really good with the program, she’s been really good with the transition. Absolutely, everything is on the table right now.”

Brock declined comment about the Tarleton position, saying it wouldn’t be fair to his MCC players to discuss it until after the season.

Undoubtedly, the 11th-ranked Highlassies still have a mission ahead of them. They’ll open up play in the national tourney against Murray State (Okla.) College March 23 in Lubbock. Trochim said that she has no doubt that Brock is fully committed to finishing out this MCC season on a high note.

“We still have unfinished business that we’ve got to go do,” Trochim said. “I think Coach Brock and I had the conversation that he is completely committed to this team and finishing out this season. He’s completely committed to tying up all the loose ends that we will have as far as finishing out a schedule for next season.

“Those are the things that he and I had the opportunity to talk about, and I believe he will get done. He’s excited about taking his team to the national tournament, he’s excited about the opportunity that they have in front of them. There’s no doubt that I believe he’s going to go into this last ride in the national tournament focused and ready to commit to what he started back in April (of 2022) when I hired him.”