Bill Brock's MCC era begins with loss to Blinn

With Tiffany Tullis scoring 29 points, Blinn College handed McLennan Community College an 81-74 overtime loss in Bill Brock's head coaching debut for the Highlassies on Wednesday night.

MCC led 58-48 with 9:12 remaining in the second half before Blinn rallied for a 66-66 tie to send the game into overtime. The Highlassies got a strong performance from Saneea Bevley with 19 points while Cynaye Bobbitt added 14 points.

In men's action, the Highlanders blew past the Blinn, 82-65. CJ Hall led the Highlanders with 17 points and Jared Clawson scored16 while Cedric Kelley added 15 and AJ Barnes 11.