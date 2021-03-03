Blinn notches 4-1 win over MCC baseball

BRENHAM — The Blinn College pitching staff quieted the McLennan bats until the late innings, paving the way for the Buccaneers’ 4-1 victory on Wednesday at Dreyer Field.

MCC didn’t have a hit until Chase Brown singled with one out in the seventh. The Highlanders finally managed a run when Alex Lopez homered to left in the top of the eighth.

Meanwhile, Blinn scored in the bottom of the first and rallied for three more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Bucs catcher Nick Wolff doubled to start off the Blinn half of the sixth. He went to second on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch by MCC’s Landon Dorman. Later in the frame, Jack Schell singled to bring home Brandon Williams, capping the rally.

Blinn starter Jace Hutchins threw three hitless innings to earn the win. MCC starter Riggs Threadgill took the loss despite giving up just one earned run in five innings of work.

The Highlanders (6-5) will continue their season with a three-game series versus Frank Phillips College beginning with a doubleheader starting at noon on Friday at Bosque River Ballpark.

