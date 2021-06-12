Brice Cherry: For MCC pitcher, a new friendship supersedes championship

What is better than winning a national championship?
Try winning a friend.
Jack Hattrup learned that lesson earlier this month in Grand Junction, Colorado. The freshman left-handed pitcher for McLennan Community College enjoyed every minute of the Highlanders’ push to the Junior College World Series title. Who wouldn’t? But Hattrup brought more than a trophy back home to Texas.
“Oh my gosh, it was unreal,” Hattrup said. “It was cooler for the tournament itself, at least for me. Playing in Grand Junction in front of all those people was amazing, but what made it that special were the people.”
For Jack, one person in particular.
Prior to MCC’s quarterfinal game against in-state rival San Jacinto College, Hattrup jogged onto Grand Junction’s Sam Suplizio Field to warm up with his teammates. He spotted a pack of kids crowded up against the fence to watch. Most of the kids stood alongside a friend or sibling, or were bunched into a group. But Hattrup noticed one boy off to the side by himself, decked out in a full Little League baseball uniform, complete with glove.
“I could tell that he was alone,” Hattrup said. “So I walked over to him and I said, ‘Hey, how it’s going? What’s your name?’ And he was like, ‘Joseph.’ And I said, ‘Well, nice to meet you Joseph, my name’s Jack. Do you want to play some catch?’ And he said, ‘OK.’”
Hattrup returned to the dugout and retrieved an old ball from his backpack that he’d been carrying with him for a while. He ran back over to Joseph and engaged the youngster in a game of catch. The boy never stopped beaming.
“After five or 10 minutes of throwing the ball back and forth I said, ‘Hey, stay right there, I’ll be right back.’ So I ran into the dugout and I grabbed a pen and signed the ball for him and tossed it back up to him,” Hattrup said. “And he had this huge smile on his face. He was super happy. I thought it was super cool. And he goes to show his mom the ball, and that was that. I went back in the dugout and I had forgotten about it later on.”
Joseph didn’t forget. In that moment, he adopted Hattrup as his new favorite player.
The next day, Hattrup pitched MCC to a 15-5 win over top-seeded Crowder (Mo.) College. The transfer from Baylor worked five innings, striking out eight and walking only one.
That victory sent the Highlanders on to the championship game to face Central Arizona. Before that title tilt, Hattrup again found himself on the field, peering over toward the packed stands, to the cadre of kids nearby. Who should he happen to see but Joseph and his mother. They made eye contact and waved, and Hattrup jogged over to say hello.
“I run over and I was like, ‘Hey, how’s it going? How have y’all been? Thanks for coming out!’” Hattrup recalled. “We were just doing a little bit of small talk. And then Joseph says, ‘Here, I want you to have this.’ He hands me a little Ziploc baggie, and inside this Ziploc baggie was this fridge magnet of him in his uniform.
“It looked really similar to the little baseball cards that we had made for us. It was a little fridge magnet of him in his uniform and it says, ‘Don’t let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.’ He wrote that on there. It was super cool, it was awesome.”
Tucked behind the magnet in the bag was another gift. Hattrup pulled it out and discovered a large coin, emblazoned with the insignia of 11th Aviation Regiment of the U.S. Army. The pitcher later learned that it is known as a military challenge coin, representing brotherhood and unity within a military unit. The back of the coin listed the various wars in which the regiment had fought, including Vietnam, Desert Storm, the Balkans, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.
Joseph and his mom didn’t have much time to describe the history of the coin, mentioning only that it had belonged to Joseph’s father.
“When he handed it to me at the game and when they explained it to me, I started to choke up,” Hattrup said. “I was like, ‘Thank you so much. I’ve got to go before I start crying.’ I thanked him probably 15 times. I didn’t know what to say. I still don’t know what to say.”
The Highlanders proceeded to defeat Central Arizona, 7-3, for their 23rd consecutive victory. This one, of course, provided the most satisfaction of all, because it allowed Hattrup and his buddies to sprint onto the diamond afterward and play the world’s most fun game of Twister.
Winning the championship brings with it a fair amount of victor’s spoils. The dogpile is just the start of it. After the game, the NJCAA presented MCC with the championship trophy. Then came the photos, tons and tons of photos. Each player got his chance to pose with the trophy for posterity. The entire postgame celebration on the field lasted around 90 minutes.
When it finally began to break up, Hattrup started to walk to the dugout when his eye again caught Joseph and his mother in the stands.
“I was like, ‘No way.’ I walk over, and was like, ‘Y’all are still here? Wow’” Hattrup said. “They said, ‘Yeah, we wanted to say bye to you before you left.’ I was like, ‘Holy cow. Thank you guys again for everything. It was so special and so amazing, and you guys were amazing.’”
Joseph praised Hattrup for his pitching performance the previous day. As they chatted for a few minutes, another young boy strolled over and asked Hattrup for a hat. The pitcher started to retreat to the dugout to see if he could find any extra gear to give to the boy. Then inspiration struck. “I sat there and said, ‘You know what? I want to give Joseph my hat,’” Hattrup said.
He circled back, and managed to catch up with Joseph and his mom before they had descended under the stands. Jack called out Joseph’s name, then flung his cap to the boy like a Frisbee. Joseph again broke out into an ear-to-ear smile.
The encounter with the President of the Jack Hattrup Fan Club wasn’t quite over. After Hattrup returned to the dugout to pack up his things, he and the rest of the players started to walk off the field for the last time, on their way to the bus. The pitcher stopped when he heard someone call out, “Jack!”
“Joseph’s mom stops me and Joseph comes running over and she says, ‘I just want to tell you that you mean the world to my son. And that everything you’ve done for him, he’ll remember forever. And we will always keep you in our heart and just know that you are very, very special to us,’” Hattrup said.
Hattrup’s heart melted. If it hadn’t been apparent already that he’d never forget his new friend, it was solidified in that moment.
“It just kind of shows the quality of guys we have on this team, and the difference they can make,” MCC coach Mitch Thompson said.
A championship run sticks with you like peanut butter. Last fall, Hattrup and his new MCC teammates weren’t even sure the 2021 season would happen. When the Ivy League canceled its sports season, they worried about the fate of junior college baseball.
Not only did they get the chance to play, they excelled. They beat all comers. They earned the right to call themselves champions.
They also made lifelong friends. Hattrup said the chemistry on the Highlander team was the “best I’ve ever seen.”
He just never expected that his new best friend would be a kid half his age. Hattrup said that no matter where life takes him, he’ll always hold onto the gift of that challenge coin, and cling to the memories it contains. He’ll never forget his friend Joseph.
“I’m choking up right now just talking about it,” Hattrup said. “When that happened, winning the championship kind of went out the window for me. It’s awesome, but that (friendship) was nothing I’ve ever experienced before.
“It made me realize that it’s bigger than just baseball. Stuff like that is bigger than just baseball.”