Brice Cherry: For MCC pitcher, a new friendship supersedes championship

Hattrup returned to the dugout and retrieved an old ball from his backpack that he’d been carrying with him for a while. He ran back over to Joseph and engaged the youngster in a game of catch. The boy never stopped beaming.

“After five or 10 minutes of throwing the ball back and forth I said, ‘Hey, stay right there, I’ll be right back.’ So I ran into the dugout and I grabbed a pen and signed the ball for him and tossed it back up to him,” Hattrup said. “And he had this huge smile on his face. He was super happy. I thought it was super cool. And he goes to show his mom the ball, and that was that. I went back in the dugout and I had forgotten about it later on.”

Joseph didn’t forget. In that moment, he adopted Hattrup as his new favorite player.

The next day, Hattrup pitched MCC to a 15-5 win over top-seeded Crowder (Mo.) College. The transfer from Baylor worked five innings, striking out eight and walking only one.

That victory sent the Highlanders on to the championship game to face Central Arizona. Before that title tilt, Hattrup again found himself on the field, peering over toward the packed stands, to the cadre of kids nearby. Who should he happen to see but Joseph and his mother. They made eye contact and waved, and Hattrup jogged over to say hello.