Brice Cherry: Golf goes down easier when it's scrambled

How do you like your golf?

Do you like it Sunny Side Up, venturing out to the course with the sunrise for some early-bird senior league action? Do you like your golf Over Easy, playing nine holes at a par-3 course? Or do you like it Poached, avoiding the green fees by leeching on as some regular’s complimentary guest?

As for me, I prefer my golf Scrambled. It’s easily the most fun way to go.

As members of the sports media go, I am an outlier, for I am anything but an avid golfer. (Unless we’re talking disc golf, as my handy-dandy disc golf phone app — yep, I’ve got one — informs me I’ve played 54 rounds this year.) Generally speaking, I’ll hit the links maybe twice a year. Once when visiting with my Dad, a hard-core golf enthusiast, and once with Team Trib in the annual McLennan Community College Foundation Tournament.

The MCC tourney unfolds in a scramble format, like many similar fundraiser golf events. It’s also known as a “best ball” tourney, and the way it works is pretty simple. Each member of your foursome approaches the tee box and swings away, and then you choose the best of those shots, where each of the four golfers will take aim again.

For hackers like me, it’s the ideal setup. The scramble is golf for the non-golfer.