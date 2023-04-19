Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You couldn’t escape the bright spots — they were everywhere.

For one, McLennan Community College’s “Light the Night” celebration of its field upgrades at Bosque River Ballpark really didn’t invite so much “night” to the party. A scheduled 6 p.m. first pitch for the second baseball game of the day, coupled with the recent time change, assured that there was still plenty of daylight available at game time.

Heck, didn’t MCC think about waiting two more hours to truly “Light the Night” in style?

“We tried to, we’re just not very good at it,” said MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim, chuckling.

It’s a minor quibble, honestly. MCC had every reason to enjoy this night — and it did. (The lights shone plenty brightly in the later innings, anyway).

The college’s administrators, donors, coaches, former players and fans showed up in force to officially dedicate the newly upgraded (and newly minted) McClinton Field at Bosque River Ballpark. This marked the culmination of a dream that began at least six years years ago when former coach Mitch Thompson first visited with the school’s administration and presented the idea of installing artificial turf and lights to MCC’s baseball and softball complex.

Here’s the thing, though. Big ideas require big checks.

“I was thinking, how will we pay for this?” said Dr. Johnette McCown, McLennan’s President. “But I knew it was the right thing to do. It was really kind of a step of faith, because we knew we needed to do that and provide it for our community. We’ve already had people from all over the nation coming to play here, bringing economic development.

“But when you have a coach like Mitch, who has returned our winning to our team, that’s what breeds better teams. So, I wanted to do that for him. I thought, ‘I don’t know how, but we’re going to figure it out.’ We had some good friends who made it happen.”

Technically, the Highlanders have already been playing on the upgraded field and enjoying its illuminated advantages for a couple of months now. But Wednesday’s ceremony served as a giant thank-you note to the community that made it happen.

After all, this was a $3-million total project, and such endeavors don’t come to fruition without people signing checks to make it all possible. That includes Paul McClinton and his wife Carol, who provided the lead gift and, as such, earned the reward of having the field renamed in their honor.

“I can’t thank Mr. McClinton (enough) for what he’s able to do for our baseball program,” said MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim. “We couldn’t do it without them. We couldn’t do it without the donors, the people in the community. The one thing we strive for in our athletic department is to make sure we are good, outstanding student-athletes in the community. When you have good student-athletes, when you have good programs, people are willing to go out and help you. That’s what we had today.”

McClinton was also given the responsibility of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the second game of MCC’s doubleheader. “This here’s my famous fastball,” he said before bouncing one into home plate, generating applause from the partisan Highlander crowd.

Called “Crunch” by his friends, MCC also presented McClinton with a shirt with that nickname printed on the back. Who knows? Maybe on a particularly hot-hitting day at the ol’ ballpark, MCC could call this place the Crunch Bar. Or maybe the Crunch Castle. We'll work on it.

If you can judge a college’s impact by the willingness of its alums to return, MCC continues to score high marks. A host of members of the Highlander brotherhood and sisterhood returned for Wednesday’s event, turning it into an extended family reunion of sorts.

Former athletic director Wendell Hudson made an appearance. Several members of the first Rick Butler-coached teams from the 1970s showed up to lend their support. So too did multiple players from MCC’s first NJCAA championship team from 1983, including outfielder and former Highlanders coach David Wrzesinski.

Six members of MCC’s more recent national title-winning team from 2021 were also in the ballpark. Specifically, they took their places in the newly christened Allen Samuels Auto Group Home Dugout and strode onto that glistening green turf itself. That’s because they’re still playing for the Highlanders.

Thompson, the coach of that last championship team (and architect of the ballpark vision), wouldn’t have missed this party for anything. Now coaching across town at Baylor, Thompson thanked MCC’s administrators for having the faith and gumption to bring the project from dream to reality.

And, Lord, she’s a beaut, for sure. Trochim has spent 28 years working at MCC, including the past 19 as AD. So, she’s been around to a ballpark or two (or two-hundred) and knows of what she speaks when she declares this baby as a true palace.

“This is rare. I’m not going to say we’re one of a kind, but I’m going to say that we have some of the best facilities, not just down here at the baseball and softball field, but our gym is one of the nicest facilities,” Trochim said. “So, we’re extremely proud of it, and I’ll go out on a limb and say this is one of the best facilities at the JUCO level in the state of Texas and probably one of the best in the nation.”

Trochim is already looking forward to the next round of upgrades. She hopes to one day add additional bleachers down the left-field and right-field lines, and build new press boxes for both the baseball and softball fields. (Speaking on behalf of the press, allow me to say, woo-hoo!) But for now, the Highlanders plan to bask in the glow of what they’ve already been given.

That’s what it is, really. McCown called it a “gift to the whole Waco community.”

As presents go, it truly dazzles. I’d even go as far to say it glows in the dark.

And in the daytime, too.