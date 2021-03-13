Brice Cherry: Softball family embraces MCC's unbreakable catcher

The outpouring of love and support directed at Bailey Krolczyk has been substantial, but in a sense, not altogether surprising.
Every coach likes to call his or her team a family. The crux of it, though, is that there’s an extended family that lives outside the walls of one’s own locker room. When a serious injury occurs, that larger community — in this case, the Texas softball family — mobilizes.
“I don’t know if I would call it overwhelming, but it shows you how small of a world we’re in and how many people are paying attention to things around them,” said McLennan Community College softball coach Chris Berry. “It’s a small world and softball is a small, close-knit community.”
Suffice it to say it’s been a hard week for Krolczyk. On March 6, the MCC freshman catcher was playing a game against rival Temple College when a foul pop wafted over toward the Highlanders’ dugout.
Krolczyk isn’t one to dog it, not by a long shot. Give her a crumb and she’ll take the whole cake. The ball, honestly, was probably too far out of her range to make a play, but she shed her mask in a blur and took off after it.
Unfortunately for Krolczyk, she wasn’t the only one tracking it.
“Bailey is a very aggressive player, and she’s making a play that she probably shouldn’t be out that far on,” Berry said. “Our first baseman is coming in and (Bailey) is coming from behind the plate, hard. They called for it at the same time and as our first baseman kind of reaches up, Bailey is maybe going to have to dive for the ball, maybe not, but she’s kind of leaning forward and our first baseman is reaching up, and her elbow caught (Bailey) on the cheek and I think her forehead caught her on the nose.”
Collisions happen on the diamond. Players will sometimes bump one another when they’re both trying to make a play on a ball. Usually they emerge no worse for wear.
This was different. It was like two trucks colliding. Just the sound of it still echoes in the ears of those who were there.
“I’ve been coaching for a long time, and it’s the worst collision on a field I’ve ever seen,” Berry said. “I told someone the other day that it really sounded like somebody took a bat to a watermelon. The sound of it was just something that was hard to describe.”
Amazingly, MCC’s first baseman arose OK. Krolczyk did not. She took the brunt of the impact, and when she rolled over onto her back, onlookers audibly gasped at the amount of blood covering her face.
“Bailey is a very tough kid, and for her to start talking about, ‘Oh my God, my face, I can’t feel my face! It hurts!’ The amount of blood, it was extremely scary,” Berry said. “Extremely scary.”
Krolczyk suffered a broken nose, a deviated septum, and four fractures of her occipital bone, one of the seven bones that comes together to form the skull. Her injuries were serious, similar to what one might encounter in a bad car accident.
But, honestly, it could have been worse. Just a couple of days ago, Krolczyk received a favorable report from the neurologist that she suffered no damage to her brain. On Thursday doctors will perform surgery to install a plate and two screws to support the bones in her face.
After that surgery, Krolczyk will miss two additional weeks of action before she’s expected to be cleared to perform some activities, including hitting. Berry plans to bring her along slowly, but the fact that she’ll be able to return at all was viewed as the greatest news of the season by MCC’s coaches and players.
Keep in mind, Krolczyk is no ordinary player. She’s tall and athletic, listed at 5-foot-11 though Berry estimates she may be closer to 6-1. As a senior at Corpus Christi Memorial in 2019, she hit .500 with five home runs and 20 RBIs. There was little doubt to anyone who watched her that she’d end up playing softball in college.
MCC was going through a coaching change while Krolczyk was weighing her college options, but assistant coach Jessica Smith stayed in the catcher’s ear, trying to convince her to consider the Highlanders. Ultimately, Krolczyk signed with Tyler Junior College just as MCC made the move to hire Berry as head coach.
Berry quickly hit the select ball circuit to view prospective recruits. The first game he witnessed after taking the MCC job was one with Krolczyk behind the plate.
“About five minutes into an inning of her catching I’m like, ‘Oh, man. Are you kidding me?’ She’s really good,” Berry said. “She can really catch, she can really throw. … She’s just unbelievably athletic. But the thing that stood out to me in that year that I didn’t have her, watching her play that summer, is that she plays the game with such a high motor and such a passion and energy for the game, it just infects everybody around her. Infects and affects both. It’s so contagious. She just plays with so much energy.”
Krolczyk didn’t disappoint in her freshman season at Tyler. She hit .500 with four home runs and 22 RBIs in Tyler’s 22 games, a season that was abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But she felt like she needed a change of scenery. She knew a few players on MCC’s roster, and contacted Berry about a possible transfer.
“When she reached out to us from the end of her spring at Tyler, I said, ‘This is a no-brainer.’ It just turns out, I think she’s seriously one of the best players in the country at our level,” Berry said. “Every time we play, she’s the best player on the field, in my opinion. I’m a little biased. But she’s got an unbelievable skill set. But it’s her passion to play the game that accentuates all those tools.”
The numbers lend credence to Berry’s argument. In 19 games thus far in the 2021 season, Krolczyk is hitting .400 with nine home runs, 23 runs scored and 24 RBIs. Harbor Freight isn’t as well-stocked with tools as this young player is. She’ll make some four-year college a fine catcher someday.
She’s also beloved by her teammates, those she shares a dugout with at MCC as well as her past pals from high school, travel teams and Tyler. After the game ended on the day of Bailey’s injury, a group of MCC players descended on the hospital to shower her with flowers, balloons and cards.
“We have a very close team. So everybody has kind of rallied around her and that situation,” Berry said.
Again, it’s not just her MCC friends who have had her back. Krolczyk has received hundreds of social media messages wishing her a speedy recovery. A steady stream of cards, text messages and emails have kept her busy as well. Numerous coaches and players, including those at Temple, have reached out to Krolczyk to lend their thoughts and prayers.
“Bailey is a great, great player that was recruited by a lot of people,” Berry said. “Had a lot of interest from a lot of Division I schools. Has a lot of friends from all over the place. What it just kind of shows you is how tight-knit the softball community is. … It’s first class, and a big deal.”
Soon enough, Krolczyk’s supporters should be able to watch her do her thing on the field again. If it were up to her, she’d be back in the lineup, like, yesterday. She actually attended MCC’s home doubleheader with Cisco last Thursday, helping to lead the cheers and fire up the team in the dugout.
“As soon as the doctors give her the OK, it’s going to be impossible for us to keep her off the field,” Berry said. “She’s begging to hit now. She’s got a broken face, and she’s like, ‘I want to come hit!’”
It’s that deep passion that gives Berry an assurance that better days, better at-bats are ahead for Krolczyk. He’s not worried. Bailey loves to play too much to stay away.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt that she’ll get back to being that kind of player,” he said. “When they give her the clearance to start doing some things, it’s going to be real hard for her to not jump back in it and go full bore. We have to be careful with that and manage her desire to jump back in the middle of the fold. But I think we’ll have her back before the year is over. And I think we’ll have her back right at the time we need to make a run at a regional tournament title. She works so hard, it won’t take her long to get back.”
It’ll take more than a few broken bones to break this young woman.