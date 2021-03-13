Brice Cherry: Softball family embraces MCC's unbreakable catcher

The outpouring of love and support directed at Bailey Krolczyk has been substantial, but in a sense, not altogether surprising.

Every coach likes to call his or her team a family. The crux of it, though, is that there’s an extended family that lives outside the walls of one’s own locker room. When a serious injury occurs, that larger community — in this case, the Texas softball family — mobilizes.

“I don’t know if I would call it overwhelming, but it shows you how small of a world we’re in and how many people are paying attention to things around them,” said McLennan Community College softball coach Chris Berry. “It’s a small world and softball is a small, close-knit community.”

Suffice it to say it’s been a hard week for Krolczyk. On March 6, the MCC freshman catcher was playing a game against rival Temple College when a foul pop wafted over toward the Highlanders’ dugout.

Krolczyk isn’t one to dog it, not by a long shot. Give her a crumb and she’ll take the whole cake. The ball, honestly, was probably too far out of her range to make a play, but she shed her mask in a blur and took off after it.

Unfortunately for Krolczyk, she wasn’t the only one tracking it.