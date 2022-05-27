Bring on the Natty: MCC clinches spot in title tilt with run-rule win, 12-4

YUMA, Ariz. — They’re having so much, so why should the McLennan softball team stop now?

MCC gathered its fourth win in four tries at the NJCAA Division I Championships on Friday, beating fifth-seeded Odessa, 12-4, by the eight-run rule in five innings in the national semifinals. That sends MCC on to its first softball national championship game at 2 p.m. Central on Saturday.

What a run it’s been for McLennan, now 59-6 with a chance to get to 60 wins and that extra-sweet championship trophy.

As it’s done throughout the tournament, MCC showed a killer instinct, jumping out to a 5-1 lead after one inning. In that bottom of the first, Jenny Robison followed up a double by Ka’Lyn Watson with one of her own to put the first McLennan run on the board. And once this team gets rolling downhill it’s hard to stop, as Riley Rutherford, Julia Herzinger and Madelyn Saven all contributed RBI hits of their own in that first frame.

MCC widened the score to 8-1 in the second inning, flashing its fence-clearing muscle. Robinson, one of the team’s hottest hitters in the tournament, smacked a solo homer off Odessa hurler Fadwa Karim. Later in the inning, Caitlyn Wong leaned into a high, hard one and belted a two-run shot over the center-field fence.

And the fun was just beginning. Watson added a solo home run in the third, Rutherford clubbed a solo shot to left in the fourth, and then Wong capped off the scoring with her second tater of the game, another two-run job, later in the fourth. Wong increased her staggering season totals to 26 home runs and 89 RBIs.

Odessa (55-6) tried to make things interesting with a three-run fourth inning, but it wasn’t enough. Besides, MCC ace Hailey Hudson made things tough on the Odessa batters, striking out nine and walking one while allowing only two hits in 4.2 innings of work. Hudson upped her season record to 23-1.

Watson, Wong, Rutherford, Herzinger and Robison all belted two hits apiece for MCC in the win.

In its four games at the national tournament, McLennan has outscored its opponents, 33-10.