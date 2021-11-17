Bulldogs hand MCC first loss, 71-59

Navarro College forward Sabry Philip scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs past McLennan Community College, 71-59, on Wednesday night at The Highlands gym.

MCC guard Dillon Gooding scored 15 points to pace the Highlanders, who dropped their first game of the season.

MCC (9-1) split two early nonconference games against Navarro with each team winning on the other’s home court. The Highlanders claimed a 50-42 victory in Corsicana last week.

The Highlanders travel to Brenham on Saturday to face the Blinn Buccaneers at 7 p.m.