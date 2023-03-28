A highly familiar face will take the helm for the McLennan Community College women’s basketball team as athletic director Shawn Trochim recommended a promotion for assistant coach Candice Thomas at the MCC Board meeting Tuesday night.

Pending MCC Board final approval at its April meeting, she will take over for Bill Brock, who after leading the Highlassies to the NJCAA national tournament for the first time since 1984, is leaving to become the head coach at Tarleton State.

“I am extremely excited to announce the promotion of Candice Thomas to head coach,” Trochim said. “Coach Thomas was an incredible player at the Division I level. As she has spent the last nine years as the assistant here at McLennan, she has developed into an outstanding coach in all aspects.”

Thomas became the Highlassies’ assistant coach in 2014 after spending one season as a volunteer assistant. In addition to nationals this season, Thomas has helped lead MCC to five regional tournament appearances.

Those teams have featured 44 all-conference selections, four all-region selections and an NJCAA All-American, along with 11 NJCAA All-Academic Student-Athlete Award winners.

Thomas said she looks forward to continue building the strong relationships she has throughout the MCC campus, including the players.

“I’ve dreamed about this for a long time,” Thomas said. “This place means a lot to me. They gave me an opportunity to coach at the collegiate level. I’m honored to lead this program.”

Thomas, a 2006 graduate of University High School, was a four-year starter at Prairie View A&M University. As a freshman in 2006, she led the team to the program’s first SWAC Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance, and she was named the SWAC Tournament MVP.

Thomas led the Lady Panthers to regular-season conference championships in 2008 and 2009, tournament championships in 2007 and 2009, another NCAA appearance in 2009 and an NIT appearance in 2008. She was a three-time SWAC First-Team All-Conference selection, earning Player of the Year honors in 2008.

Through the years, recruiting has been one of the main jobs in her role as the MCC assistant. Thomas said being a player herself helps her bond with recruits.

“I’ve been in these players’ shoes before with the recruiting process,” she said. “I just try my best to get to know them as people first, and then recruit them to be part of our program. And then of course after they get here, helping them along the way.

“I think I’m a players’ coach first,” she added. “I want to recruit girls who absolutely love the game, and want to come in and be successful academically as well as athletically.”

Trochim also mentioned Thomas’ recruiting prowess.

“She has always had an eye for recruiting,” Trochim said, “and I certainly believe her game day management as well as program management will be exactly what the program has grown accustomed to in a short period of time.”

The 2022-2023 season was indeed a banner year for the Highlassies. They finished second in the NTJCAA conference and secured an at-large bid in the national tournament, where they defeated Murray State College in overtime. Overall, MCC finished 28-5.

Although she only spent one year with Brock, Thomas said she was grateful for his influence.

“I was a sponge every day,” she said. “I tried to soak in as much as I could. I’ve grown so much this year. I am more confident and a better leader.”

The run to nationals was par for the course at MCC. At one point in February, every program on campus was in their respective national rankings.

Thomas is looking forward to adding her own stamp to an already-strong MCC athletic program.

“I’m excited,” she said. “Some people might call it pressure — I like to say ‘opportunity.’ We did a really good job of setting the foundation this year. I just want to continue building on what we started this year.”