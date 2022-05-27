Challenging field awaits equally-loaded, defending champion Highlanders

The Junior College World Series begins Saturday night in Grand Junction, Colorado, and the McLennan Community College Highlanders, as the defending national champions, are front and center.

They open the 10-team tournament in the marquee time slot (8:30 pm Central time) against a very familiar opponent — San Jacinto College, from Houston.

It will be a tough contest — MCC and the Gators split their two games earlier this season — but at this stage, every opponent is a battle-tested, elite squad. That is true every year, but maybe especially true in 2022, according to Highlander head coach Mitch Thompson. The ten teams competing in Grand Junction have an average record of 50-10.

“There is no Chillicothe Barber College here,” Thompson said. “This field is extremely deep. There were very few upsets in the district tournaments across the country. Every team is loaded.”

MCC (49-11-1) is the No. 3 seed, while San Jacinto (44-18) is No. 8. Walters State, from Morristown, Tennessee is the top seed, followed by Wabash Valley (Mt. Carmel, Illinois), who MCC could face in the second round if they win Saturday.

“Again, these are all really good team with really good coaches who have experience being here,” Thompson said. “It is going to be a challenge for all of us.”

The Highlanders had to work to earn the right to defend their title. They played seven games in five days, winning six of them, in Midland in the Region V Tournament May 13-17. Thompson said the struggle of working their way through the elimination bracket was difficult, of course, but the experience bonded the team.

“We were taxed,” Thompson said frankly. “We had to pitch 62 innings that week. It took our bodies a little while to recover.”

MCC is deep. On the mound, Will Carsten, Devin Bennett and Wyatt Cheney all have nine wins for the Highlanders, and Gray Harrison is not far behind with eight. At the plate, Cole Fontenelle leads the team with a .384 batting average, but 10 teammates are also batting over .300. MCC has clubbed 67 home runs, while only giving up 29. They are hitting .314 as a team, while holding their opponents to a .233 average.

Thompson said it is a good thing depth is a team strength, because it will get tested at the World Series.

“It is going to take all of our guys,” he said, “but that is the beauty of it. Our motto all year has been ‘Together.’ it’s going to take some luck, great play and consistency, but we are ready.”

The Highlanders got to Colorado three days before the tournament to get acclimated to the altitude. Thompson said that the World Series stands out as a special event that the community of Grand Junction supports heavily.

“It is awesome,” he said. “If you have never been to Grand Junction on Memorial Day weekend and you are a sports fan, you are missing out. It is one of the great sporting events in our country. I’m so excited for these kids who fought so hard to go defend their national championship.”