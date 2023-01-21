Clawson's big game sparks MCC Highlander rout

PLANO — Jared Clawson isn’t ready to relinquish his Conference Player of the Week honor.

Clawson clawed his way to a game-best 27 points in sparking the McLennan men over Collin County, 85-68, on Saturday.

Clawson is the reigning NTJCAC Player of the Week, and he was equally as big in this one, as MCC improved to 15-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play, bouncing back from a loss to Weatherford.

MCC built a 14-point lead by halftime and extended it to 20 early in the second half after consecutive 3-pointers from Clawson and Nick Shogbonyo, who chipped in 17 points.

C.J. Hall contributed 16 points for MCC, which will be back in action Monday at home against the rival Temple College Leopards.