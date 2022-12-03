Clutch steal, layup send MCC over Kilgore, 57-55

KILGORE — Defense leads to offense, right? It did in a big way for the McLennan women’s basketball team.

Bineta Diatta came up with a steal with 40 seconds to play and got loose for a game-winning layup, sending MCC to a 57-55 road win over Kilgore on Saturday.

The teams battled back and forth throughout, but the Highlassies (8-1) knocked in a variety of critical buckets, including a fourth-quarter 3-pointer from Saneea Bevley after Kilgore had gone ahead.

Bevley scored 16 points to lead MCC, while Chelsea Wooten added nine points. Next up for the Highlassies is another road game on Monday, as they’ll travel to Brenham to face No. 2-ranked Blinn College.