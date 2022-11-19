Cold shooting leads to second straight loss for MCC men

KILGORE — The 21st-ranked McLennan Highlanders suffered another tough shooting night, and it led to their second straight loss.

Host Kilgore didn’t shoot a whole lot better, but it was just enough to defeat MCC, 58-53, in a defensive scuffle on Saturday to close out the Kilgore College Classic.

The Rangers (6-1) shot just 33 percent, but won the battle of the boards, 45-42, and also made two more shots from 3-point range than the Highlanders (6-3).

MCC was limited to 28.2 percent shooting overall and 26.7 percent from distance. CJ Hall went 7 of 13 from the field for a team-high 16 points for the Highlanders, but he was the only MCC player who made at least half his shots.

MCC will look to bounce back when it plays Dallas College-Cedar Valley on Monday in Dallas.