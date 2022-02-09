Conference-leading Highlanders claim 9th straight; Highlassies bounce back

The McLennan men’s basketball team is picking up steam at the right time, and the MCC women are trying to follow their lead. Both MCC squads grabbed home wins over Weatherford on Wednesday.

The conference-leading Highlanders held off the Coyotes, 74-57, for their ninth straight win. Kevin Gill’s team hasn’t lost since a 64-63 defeat at Temple College on Jan. 17. They’ll get another shot at Temple Monday night at The Highlands.

MCC (22-3, 9-1) started slowly offensively, but eventually found its rhythm, hitting 10 shots from distance. Former Midway product Diego Gonzalez put in 17 points to top MCC, while Dillon Gooding added 16. Chris Pryor scored 12 and Forte Prater dropped in 10.

Weatherford (12-11, 2-7) was led by Dillon Bennett’s 21.

The women’s game featured a bounce-back effort from the Highlasses, who took down the second-place Lady Coyotes, 70-60. The win snapped a two-game losing slide for MCC (12-11, 6-5) and exacted a bit of payback for an 87-76 loss at Weatherford just two nights ago.

It was a critical win for MCC, which came into the night in sixth place in the conference standings, but only a game out of fourth in the win column.

Miannah Little, the former Super Centex Player of the Year from Connally, tossed in 15 points to top MCC. Mersadez Nephew and Kai Finister added 11 points each.