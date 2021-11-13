 Skip to main content
Connally's Little, MCC Highlassies sail past Coastal Bend
Connally's Little, MCC Highlassies sail past Coastal Bend

BEEVILLE — Former Super Centex Player of the Year Miannah Little of Connally dropped in a team-high 15 points to push the McLennan women’s basketball team to a 78-69 win over Coastal Bend on Saturday.

Miannah Little mug

Little

MCC (3-2) bounced out to a 20-11 first-quarter lead and made Coastal Bend play chase from there.

For the Highlassies, Mersadez Nephew added 13 points. Bailee St. Romain chipped in 11.

McLennan returns to action Monday, hosting Panola at 5:30 p.m. followed by the MCC men against Texas Wesleyan JV at 7:30 p.m.

