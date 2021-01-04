Delay of game: MCC rolling with adjusted athletic schedules

Normally at this time of year, McLennan Community College’s basketball teams would be pressing the reset button.
In a typical season, those MCC squads will chalk up about 15 games from the start of November through the beginning of their holiday break in mid-December. When they resume in January, they’re looking to round back into form after a few weeks away. Shake off that rust, that kind of thing.
Naturally, the 2020-21 season looks nothing like its predecessors. When the Highlanders and the Highlassies hit the court for game action later this month, they’ll be playing their season openers. That’s the way it goes in the COVID-19 age.
“For them, for all of us, it was odd,” said MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim. “I can’t say that it was anything that we’d ever experienced before. It was just different. It was just different coming in the first part of November and not getting ready for basketball.”
Like other junior colleges and community colleges across the state, MCC was forced to adjust. It was as though the athletic directors were basketball players going through a transition defense drill. They had to react. Scramble. Adapt.
Fortunately, Trochim said, the other athletic directors representing the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) managed to come to a consensus.
“It was not so much whether we were going to get it in, but how we were going to get it in,” she said. “I think that was the big conflict of what it looked like. Trying to make those decisions in November of what it will look like in March is hard.”
The ADs tweaked the basketball seasons in multiple ways. They allowed for some fall scrimmages, so coaches could at least get a sense of what they were working with. They delayed the start of the regular season to January and extended the end of it to late March. They also worried that a 16-team Region V tournament involving eight men’s and eight women’s teams might not work amid the constraints of a global pandemic. Instead, the NTJCAC will play a postseason conference tournament, and the winner of that event will advance to face the winner of a similar event in the Western Texas Athletic Conference for a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament.
The changes seem straightforward enough, but they didn’t come easily. Nevertheless, Trochim said that it was imperative that the athletic directors agreed on a plan months in advance rather than try to constantly adjust on the fly.
“You can’t come in in January and say, ‘OK, this is what we’re going to do,’” Trochim said. “We had to make those tough decisions and those tough votes early in November. And there were some hard feelings about what was the right thing and what was the best thing. We just told people, ‘Listen, you’ve got to take these options and you’ve got to vote. You’ve got to talk to your coaches and vote on what’s best for your team.’”
Trochim said that both MCC men’s basketball coach Kevin Gill and women’s coach Ricky Rhodes agreed with the proposal that was eventually voted through, limiting travel as much as possible and instituting the conference tournament format. Gill’s Highlanders will play a pair of exhibition games — Jan. 11 against Blinn and Jan. 16 at Navarro — before opening up its season Jan. 20 at home against Texas Christian College.
Meanwhile, Rhodes’ Highlassies will also tip off Jan. 20 against Texas Christian.
Trochim said that MCC’s athletic department was fortunate in that it wasn’t hit hard by COVID in the fall. Only one basketball player tested positive for the virus, she said, and four players total had to spend time in quarantine.
MCC fields teams in six sports in addition to its dance team, which also operates under the athletic department umbrella. Besides basketball, the college plays baseball, softball, men’s golf and women’s golf.
The conference athletic directors have also mapped out plans for those seasons. Trochim said that the baseball and golf seasons should unfold much like a normal year, if all goes as planned. However, the softball season will vary from past years a bit, in that the colleges are embracing a series format that baseball coaches have used for several years.
Those teams will play a doubleheader against a conference opponent on Wednesday at one site, and then turn around and play that same foe in a twinbill on Saturday at the alternate site. For instance, MCC softball plays at Temple on March 3 and hosts the Lady Leopards three days later on March 6.
“For softball, I think is something that may carry over to years to come,” Trochim said.
For MCC, basketball season will bleed over into the college’s softball, baseball and golf campaigns even more than usual. Since those teams travel by bus or van and junior colleges don’t often own a fleet of vehicles, that means coordinating and juggling travel schedules more than ever before.
Trochim said she recently looked at her calendar and marveled at the confluence of events happening on the same specific day. But she’ll take it. The athletes and coaches want to play, and the athletic directors wanted to do everything they could to accommodate them.
“We just came together as colleges to figure out what was best, and we thought this was the best way,” said Trochim, who expects to allow 25 percent fan capacity at MCC’s home athletic events through much of 2021. “Collectively, it was all of the athletic directors coming together as a group, putting our heads together, to figure out what would work best.”