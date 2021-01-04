Delay of game: MCC rolling with adjusted athletic schedules

“It was not so much whether we were going to get it in, but how we were going to get it in,” she said. “I think that was the big conflict of what it looked like. Trying to make those decisions in November of what it will look like in March is hard.”

The ADs tweaked the basketball seasons in multiple ways. They allowed for some fall scrimmages, so coaches could at least get a sense of what they were working with. They delayed the start of the regular season to January and extended the end of it to late March. They also worried that a 16-team Region V tournament involving eight men’s and eight women’s teams might not work amid the constraints of a global pandemic. Instead, the NTJCAC will play a postseason conference tournament, and the winner of that event will advance to face the winner of a similar event in the Western Texas Athletic Conference for a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament.

The changes seem straightforward enough, but they didn’t come easily. Nevertheless, Trochim said that it was imperative that the athletic directors agreed on a plan months in advance rather than try to constantly adjust on the fly.