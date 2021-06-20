Ex-MCC coach Rick Butler named to Texas bowling HOF

Rick Butler is known to many people around Central Texas as the highly successful former McLennan Community College baseball coach who guided the Highlanders to their first four NJCAA World Series appearances in the early 1980s.

The Highlanders’ 1983 national championship stood as the only baseball title in school history until Mitch Thompson led them to their second on June 4 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

But baseball isn’t Butler’s only passion. He’s been heavily involved in bowling for the last 50 years.

Butler was recently inducted into the Texas State USBC Hall of Fame for his longtime service as an administrator in the bowling organization. He’s served the last three years as the USBC’s state president.

“The hall of fame is a culmination of a lot of hard work,” Butler said. “I got involved in the state bowling organization near the end of my baseball coaching career (in 1988). I never had aspirations to be the state president. It’s a big responsibility because you’re handling all the committees and tournaments across the state.”

Butler never had ambitions to be the next Earl Anthony. During his peak bowling years, his best averages hovered in the 180 to 190 per game range. He rolled a 286 in a Waco senior league game.