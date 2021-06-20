Ex-MCC coach Rick Butler named to Texas bowling HOF

Rick Butler is known to many people around Central Texas as the highly successful former McLennan Community College baseball coach who guided the Highlanders to their first four NJCAA World Series appearances in the early 1980s.
The Highlanders’ 1983 national championship stood as the only baseball title in school history until Mitch Thompson led them to their second on June 4 in Grand Junction, Colorado.
But baseball isn’t Butler’s only passion. He’s been heavily involved in bowling for the last 50 years.
Butler was recently inducted into the Texas State USBC Hall of Fame for his longtime service as an administrator in the bowling organization. He’s served the last three years as the USBC’s state president.
“The hall of fame is a culmination of a lot of hard work,” Butler said. “I got involved in the state bowling organization near the end of my baseball coaching career (in 1988). I never had aspirations to be the state president. It’s a big responsibility because you’re handling all the committees and tournaments across the state.”
Butler never had ambitions to be the next Earl Anthony. During his peak bowling years, his best averages hovered in the 180 to 190 per game range. He rolled a 286 in a Waco senior league game.
“In 2008, I was bowling with my wife, and I had a 240 in the first game and then hit nine strikes in a row the next game,” Butler said. “A lady on the other team leans over the rail and says ‘C’mon Rick, I haven’t seen a 300 in a long time.’ That’s kind of a taboo in bowling, like talking during a no-hitter in baseball. I got my 10th strike but finished at 286.”
One of the biggest reasons Butler stays involved in bowling is the friendships he’s developed. Now 75 years old, he bowls with his wife, Sharon, twice a week and they often record similar scores.
“Right now I’m averaging 147, and I want to get back to 150 to 160,” Butler said. “My wife throws a beautiful ball, and she’s only been bowling 13 to 14 years. The camaraderie is what I like about bowling. We’ve had a 100 year-old guy bowl in the league.”
Growing up in the Los Angeles area, Butler first picked up bowling from his parents who were both in leagues. But bowling took a back seat to baseball for many years. He pitched for Baylor in 1967-68 before assisting Bears head coach Dutch Schroeder for two years.
As a Baylor graduate assistant, Butler was assigned to teach two bowling classes. When he was hired at MCC in 1970, he taught two bowling classes per semester with 60 students each.
“I picked up bowling again because I was teaching it and I’d better know how to do it,” Butler said. “I had done enough of it as a kid to know how to step, swing and release. But I never learned to hook the ball until I got to MCC.”
Butler taught bowling at MCC for 41 years, which wasn’t easy as the Highlanders baseball team grew more successful. Even during the height of his NJCAA Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame career in the 1980s, he enjoyed bowling as a stress reliever.
“I could take that 16-pound ball and take it out on the pins,” Butler said. “I’d come into the bowling alley with a bowling ball and a clipboard. I worked on our baseball schedule for the next day.”
Butler became a secretary in the Waco Bowling Association in 1976 and was named president of the league from 1980-82. In 2002, he was elected as a Texas State Bowling Association director.
He’s proud to be the 10th person from Waco to be inducted into the Texas State USBC Hall of Fame. Bowling is one way he continues to stay active along with golf and walking five days a week.
However, he’s worried that someday his bowling and golf scores will resemble each other.
“You’ve heard the thing about your bowling scores and golf scores approaching each other?” Butler said. “Bowling goes down and golf goes up.”