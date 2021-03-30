For MCC, new-look postseason offers same challenges as old

"It’s not that we feel cocky or anything, but we feel confident that we can go out there and get a win. So that’s one of the beauties of playing in the conference tournament.”

Should MCC get past Wednesday’s game, it would meet the winner of second-seeded Grayson and seventh-seeded Collin County in the tournament semifinals on Saturday.

As for the MCC men (17-4, 10-4), they’ll open up conference tournament play with a home game against Weatherford (10-12, 4-10) on Wednesday. The Highlanders grabbed the third seed for this event, while the Coyotes are the sixth seed.

If the Highlanders are going to make a run through the tournament, Gill thinks it’ll be a simple formula that propels it. That being: Get stops. Get boards. Get buckets.

“We have to defend and rebound at a high level,” Gill said “That’s two areas that we’ve been stressing that we’ve got to get better at, really being able to defend and rebound. This time of year, if you don’t make shots, that’s a recipe for not having very much success as far as playing on. You’re going to have to be able to make shots.”