For MCC, new-look postseason offers same challenges as old

For McLennan Community College’s Ricky Rhodes and Kevin Gill, the 2021 postseason will look much different than any other.
But, hey, any playoff is a good playoff, right? That’s the way they’re approaching it.
Rhodes will lead his MCC women’s basketball team into action against Ranger while Gill’s MCC men host Weatherford on Wednesday in the first-ever North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. Usually at this time of year, MCC would be headed to someplace like Abilene for the Region V tournament. But the schools in the region opted to detour from that setup this year due to COVID-19, to avoid putting 16 teams (eight men’s, eight women’s) in a single site. Instead, both the NTJCAC and the Western Junior College Athletic Conference will hold tournaments involving all their conference teams at campus sites, with the higher-seeded team hosting.
Once a winner emerges from each conference, that team would play the winner from the other conference to determine which team from the region advances on to the NJCAA national tournament.
It’s different, but the mindset remains the same. Just win, baby. Survive and advance.
“It’s a new season, just like any other time. 1-0, try to go 1-0,” Rhodes said. “Win one game and advance. These kids have worked at it. They feel good about their position, even though they wish they had a higher seed to host a home game, but we just spent five straight games on the road before we played our last two at home. So we’ve been on the road, so we kind of know how it feels to play on the road.”
Rhodes’ Highlassies endured an uneven season, finishing with a 9-11 overall record and an 8-8 mark in conference play. They claimed the No. 6 seed for the conference tournament and will meet third-seeded Ranger (10-9, 10-6) in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Ranger.
Rhodes finds no fault in his team’s effort, but he wants them to play smarter as they enter the postseason.
“We’re still trying to clean up some little mistakes, which happens in the game of basketball,” he said. “We didn’t get to play a complete nonconference schedule, so we were still trying to find the right combination, the right substitution pattern.”
This will mark MCC’s third meeting with Ranger in the past 12 days, so familiarity isn’t an issue. Even better for the Highlassies, they’re fully aware that they’re capable of beating the Lady Rangers. MCC won each of the previous two meetings in good-to-the-last-drop fashion, winning 62-59 at Ranger on March 20 and claiming a 57-50 victory on March 25. Mersadez Nephew averaged 20 points for the Highlassies in those two wins.
“We know what to expect from them,” Rhodes said. “It’s the standpoint of, when you go to the regional tournament and play somebody out west, you don’t know who you’re going to play. You can watch all the game film, and then you see their personnel. But just to say, hey, we’ve played them twice, we feel good.
"It’s not that we feel cocky or anything, but we feel confident that we can go out there and get a win. So that’s one of the beauties of playing in the conference tournament.”
Should MCC get past Wednesday’s game, it would meet the winner of second-seeded Grayson and seventh-seeded Collin County in the tournament semifinals on Saturday.
As for the MCC men (17-4, 10-4), they’ll open up conference tournament play with a home game against Weatherford (10-12, 4-10) on Wednesday. The Highlanders grabbed the third seed for this event, while the Coyotes are the sixth seed.
If the Highlanders are going to make a run through the tournament, Gill thinks it’ll be a simple formula that propels it. That being: Get stops. Get boards. Get buckets.
“We have to defend and rebound at a high level,” Gill said “That’s two areas that we’ve been stressing that we’ve got to get better at, really being able to defend and rebound. This time of year, if you don’t make shots, that’s a recipe for not having very much success as far as playing on. You’re going to have to be able to make shots.”
Gill acknowledged that it’s been an erratic season for his squad. The Highlanders were clicking along nicely, having won their first nine games of the season, when February’s winter storm hit and introduced an unexpected break. MCC defeated Temple, 100-62, in its first game back after the return, which Gill attributed to adrenaline after 12 days of cabin fever as much as anything. Then the Highlanders lost their next two games, as MCC ended up going 10-0 against the bottom five teams in the conference but 0-4 against the top two, Grayson and Ranger.
“The guys are excited about playing, and they’re ready to go,” Gill said. “We played Weatherford twice, and we beat them at our place by double digits and then we go over to their place and it’s an overtime game, we win in overtime. But they have gotten better, Weatherford’s playing well.”
The upside of 2021 for MCC is that the Highlanders will get at least one more home game. That’s obviously a change from most years, as the regional tournament historically unfolds at a neutral site.
“Anytime you can play at home, I would prefer to play at home rather than a neutral site,” said Gill, whose team is 11-2 at The Highlands this season. “We hope our home-court advantage pays dividends for us.”
If MCC defeats Weatherford, it will move on to Saturday’s tournament semifinals to face the winner of Ranger and Southwestern Christian.