Former MCC slugger Squires signed by Royals

Another former McLennan Community College standout is getting his shot at pro baseball.

The Kansas City Royals signed Brett Squires to a free agent contract Wednesday after the University of Oklahoma utility player went undrafted in this week’s MLB Draft. Squires hit .310 in the 2022 season with seven home runs, 33 RBIs and seven stolen bases as the Sooners made a surprise run to the College World Series.

Prior to going to OU before the 2021 season, Squires spent two seasons at MCC. He hit .286 with a team-high 11 home runs as a freshman in 2019 and added a .338 average with 38 RBIs in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Squires’ OU and MCC teammate Jimmy Crooks was taken by the St. Louis Cardinals in this week’s draft, along with a pair of other former Highlanders in shortstop Jalen Battles (Tampa Bay Rays) and pitcher Wyatt Cheney (Baltimore Orioles).