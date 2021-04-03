 Skip to main content
Grayson ousts MCC women from conference tourney
SHERMAN — Grayson College held off McLennan Community College in the second half to claim a 79-70 victory on Saturday in the semifinals of the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Tournament.

MCC (10-12) led 41-39 midway through the third quarter, but couldn’t hold back the Vikings in the closing minutes.

The Highlassies struggled to contain Grayson’s Sali Kourouma, who poured in 34 points. Jane Asinde and Daiysha Brown added 14 and 11 respectively for the Vikings.

Raija Todd led MCC with 27 points, but she was the only Highlassie in double digits scoring.

