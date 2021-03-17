Grayson's run-scoring onslaught fells MCC softball

DENISON — It was a busy day at the pay station for both teams, but even more so for fifth-ranked Grayson’s softball team against visiting McLennan.

Grayson had a monstrous scoring performance in a 28-13 five-inning win in the opener, then slipped away with a 13-12 triumph in the nightcap.

The teams combined for 68 hits over the course of the two games. Unfortunately for the Highlanders, they weren’t quite as sharp in the field, committing four errors in the first loss and six in the second.

Grayson’s Dominque Rodriguez smacked three home runs in a 4-for-5, 11 RBI-performance in Grayson’s opening win. Kenzie Chambers (3-for-3, 4 RBIs) and Kadyn Trochim (2-for-4, home run, 3 RBIs) paced MCC’s 14-hit day in the defeat.

Chambers and Julia Herzinger each banged out three hits in the second game for MCC (15-11, 6-4), but it wasn’t enough. Grayson (23-0, 10-0) broke up a 6-6 tie with a four-run fourth inning.

The teams will complete the four-game series with a noon doubleheader on Saturday at MCC's Bosque River Ballpark.