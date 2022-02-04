 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gulf Coast State slips past MCC baseball, 3-2
Gulf Coast State slips past MCC baseball, 3-2

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Gulf Coast State’s Mason Dubose scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth, pushing his team over No. 1-ranked McLennan, 3-2, at the Panama City Gulf Coast Classic.

MCC (1-2-1) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth. The tournament’s tiebreaker was in effect, so Elijah Rodriguez started the inning on second base. Rodriguez moved to third on a sacrifice bunt, then promptly scored on a ground ball from Daniel Altman.

Gulf Coast State (2-2) bounced back, though, scoring in both the eighth and ninth innings.

It was a tough hitting game for MCC, which produced only three hits, two from Rodriguez.

The Highlanders will face St. Johns River State or Wallace State-Hanceville on Saturday.

