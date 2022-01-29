Hall fuels MCC men over Grayson

C.J. Hall dropped in a season-high 24 points to send the McLennan men’s basketball team to an 85-72 win over Grayson on Saturday night at The Highands.

Hall knocked down three 3-pointers in picking up his second 20-point game of the year, and second in his past four games.

Diego Gonzalez and Chris Pryor chipped in 13 points apiece for the Highlanders (17-3 overall, 4-1 conference), while Dillon Gooding had 10 points.

Grayson fell to 16-6 overall and 4-3 in the league.

In the women’s game, Grayson smothered MCC, 82-57.

Second-place Grayson had this one in control throughout, building a 20-point lead by halftime. Mersadez Nephew scored 19 points in the loss for the Highlassies (10-8, 4-2).

