Hall fuels MCC men over Grayson

C.J. Hall dropped in a season-high 24 points to send the McLennan men’s basketball team to an 85-72 win over Grayson on Saturday night at The Highands.
Hall knocked down three 3-pointers in picking up his second 20-point game of the year, and second in his past four games.
Diego Gonzalez and Chris Pryor chipped in 13 points apiece for the Highlanders (17-3 overall, 4-1 conference), while Dillon Gooding had 10 points.
Grayson fell to 16-6 overall and 4-3 in the league.
In the women’s game, Grayson smothered MCC, 82-57.
Second-place Grayson had this one in control throughout, building a 20-point lead by halftime. Mersadez Nephew scored 19 points in the loss for the Highlassies (10-8, 4-2).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.