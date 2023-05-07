The ninth-ranked McLennan softball team put up a fight, battling out of the loser's bracket to face No. 4 Grayson College in the NJCAA Region V Tournament Final. But MCC couldn't cap off the rally, falling, 4-3, as the Vikings walked it off to advance to the NJCAA Softball World Series on Sunday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders wrapped up their season as the Region V runner-up with a 44-13 record.

“I’m proud of our girls. They put themselves in a hole and had to fight to get to this point and they did that,” said MCC head coach Chris Berry. “Losing hurts but I’m also really, really proud of Grayson’s kids. They had a tough road too — a bunch of extra-inning games and one-run games. The good thing for me is coming out of this tournament is that one of the two best teams in the country is going to represent our region really, really well at the World Series.

“I wish it was next year because there’s at-large bids and I think we’d both be in and so we’d be preparing for the best part. But, you know, it is what it is. We played hard, just couldn’t get a hit when we needed a hit and they did. That’s just kind of how the game goes sometimes.”

As the lower seed, MCC played as the visitor on its own field, kicking off the contest with a run in the top of the first. Infielder Erin Plunkett walked, and after a single off the bat of outfielder Sydney Kirby, Plunkett scored on a single by catcher Riley Rutherford.

Grayson (46-7) answered emphatically in the bottom of the inning, taking a one-run lead with a two-run blast by outfielder Amiah Galcatcher.

The Vikings added a third run in the second as shortstop Kye Stone was hit by a pitch then advanced to second on a sac bunt before going all the way home on a double to left by infielder Ellie Vance.

A pair of runs from McLennan in the top of the third tied up the contest. Plunkett singled and scored on a Kirby double. Rutherford followed by picking up another RBI by bringing in Kirby.

A pitcher’s duel ensued over the next three and a half innings as Jordyn Ages relieved Grayson starter Bailey Ross prior to Rutherford’s line drive in the third and worked the rest of the game. The sophomore righty battled with MCC starter Makenzi Jenkins to keep things scoreless until the final half-inning.

“Mak’s a warrior,” Berry said of Jenkins. “She pitched us into this position against Temple the other day and to come out and give us seven really good innings — well, six innings I guess — but to give us really, really good effort and keep us in the game, it’s something to build on moving forward. She’s a freshman. This will be something that I hope motivates her and fuels her over the next few months on her way back here. She’ll be a huge piece of the puzzle next year.”

Ages sent the Highlanders down in order in the top of the seventh and a pair of singles called the day for Jenkins in the bottom of the inning. Matalyn Wolkow took over in the circle and plunked infielder Daeya Moses to load the bases. Vikings catcher Kenna Collett came up to deliver the walk-off line drive into left to give Grayson the victory.

McLennan boasted eight sophomores on a young squad this season, including Plunkett (.431 avg, 81, hits, 57 RBIs, 36 stolen bases) ,Rutherford (.345 avg, 12 home runs), Kirby (.457 avg, 30 walks) and Rachel Wicker (.421 avg, 61 hits). Berry said that he hopes every member of his team walks away from the season stronger and more connected and trusting of the effort they put into the game.

“I think sometimes where we struggled from time to time, and part of this is youth, is we didn’t always trust preparation,” Berry said. “We would make mistakes that we wouldn’t make if we really believed in what we were doing and I think that’s part of the growth process. But what I hope the girls that come out of this program, what I hope they get is that they walk out confident, strong, empowered, knowing that they can handle tough things and that they’re ready for the next chapter of their life.”