Harvey, Highlanders top Temple; Highlassies stumble
TEMPLE — Behind 25 points from Maurice Harvey, the McLennan Community College men’s basketball team picked up a key 101-95 road win over rival Temple on Monday night.

Harvey nailed three 3-pointers, as MCC (15-2 overall, 9-2 conference) pulled away in the second half. But he had help, as six Highlanders scored in double figures. Chris Pryor chipped in 18 points, while Dillon Gooding and Kirk Smith Jr. had 14 points apiece.

In the women’s game, MCC fell to Temple, 90-68.

The Lady Leopards jumped out of the gate to an 11-3 lead and made MCC play chase thereafter.

Ahlura Lofton scored 13 points to lead MCC (5-10, 4-7) and Mel Kailahi added 12.

Both MCC teams will be back on the road Wednesday at Collin County.

