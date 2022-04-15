Highlander baseball completes sweep of NCTC

GAINESVILLE — The McLennan Community College baseball team finished a four-game sweep of North Central Texas College by winning both games of a doubleheader on Friday.

The Highlanders claimed the opening game, 3-2, and then finished with a 6-3 victory in the nightcap.

MCC (32-9-1, 17-3 in conference) scored two runs in the top of the fifth innings take the lead for good in the opening game. Hunter Grimes hit a two-run home run that scored Marquis Jackson for the go-ahead hit.

Highlanders pitcher Wyatt Chaney went the distance for the win in the seven-inning opening game. Chaney struck out eight and gave up just two runs on three hits.

MCC built up a 6-0 lead in the second game through the top of the seventh inning. Grimes and Ty Johnson each drove in a pair of runs to fuel the Highlanders’ offense.

MCC pitcher Gray Harrison pitched seven innings to earn the win as he held NCTC to one run on five hits.

The Highlanders’ season continues when they travel to Temple College for a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.