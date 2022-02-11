Highlander baseball squad shows pop in sweep of Midland

The top-ranked McLennan baseball team showed some late-inning magic in sweeping a doubleheader from Midland on Friday at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC used a seven-run sixth inning to rally for an 8-3 win in the opener, then busted it open with a 10-run eighth for a 13-5 run-rule romp in the second game.

Hey, they’re not the defending national champions for nothing.

MCC (5-3-1) got a nice effort from Ty Johnson (3-for-4 with a triple) in the opener. Drew Messick had a two-run homer to help the Highlanders’ rally.

In the second game, the Highlanders trailed 5-3 going to the bottom of the eighth. But they erupted for 10 runs, closed out by a three-run double from Cole Dillon, who was 3-for-6 in the win. Daniel Altman drove in four runs and Elijah Rodriguez was 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs.

The Highlanders will be back on their home field Saturday, hosting Odessa in a doubleheader that starts at noon.