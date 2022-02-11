 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highlander baseball squad shows pop in sweep of Midland
0 Comments

Highlander baseball squad shows pop in sweep of Midland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The top-ranked McLennan baseball team showed some late-inning magic in sweeping a doubleheader from Midland on Friday at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC used a seven-run sixth inning to rally for an 8-3 win in the opener, then busted it open with a 10-run eighth for a 13-5 run-rule romp in the second game.

Hey, they’re not the defending national champions for nothing.

MCC (5-3-1) got a nice effort from Ty Johnson (3-for-4 with a triple) in the opener. Drew Messick had a two-run homer to help the Highlanders’ rally.

In the second game, the Highlanders trailed 5-3 going to the bottom of the eighth. But they erupted for 10 runs, closed out by a three-run double from Cole Dillon, who was 3-for-6 in the win. Daniel Altman drove in four runs and Elijah Rodriguez was 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs.

The Highlanders will be back on their home field Saturday, hosting Odessa in a doubleheader that starts at noon.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert