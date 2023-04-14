Under the lights, the 11th-ranked McLennan softball team is still shining.

MCC completed a four-game sweep of Cisco with two more wins Friday night at Bosque River Ballpark, nabbing victories of 12-4 and 14-1.

Madison Hornback kept her hot bat going, hitting a double and triple on her way to a 3-for-5 day in the opener. Brinly Maples grabbed the win in the circle for MCC (34-10, 20-4), limiting Cisco to six hits.

The second game amounted to a five-inning run-rule for the Highlanders. Katia Reyes had a grand slam for the loudest hit of the day, but plenty of other MCC hitters got in on the fun. Riley Rutherford, Sidney Kirby and Taylor Meier had two hits apiece.

Next up is a big one for the Highlanders, as they’ll face No. 2 Grayson beginning Wednesday.