MCC bracing for speedy Indian Hills in 2nd World Series matchup

NJCAA World Series seedings don’t always mean a lot.
It took just one day for the 10-team tournament field to prove it.
After No. 4 McLennan Community College romped to a 7-0 win over No. 7 Florence-Darlington Tech, the top seeds began to fall in the double-elimination tournament.
No. 10 Indian Hills rocketed to a 10-3 win over No. 1 Crowder before No. 9 Shelton State tripped No. 2 Walters State, 13-7. However, No. 3 San Jacinto looked impressive in an 11-3 win over No. 8 Miami Dade.
After the topsy turvy opening day, MCC will be on high alert when it faces Indian Hills at 8:30 p.m. Monday at Sam Suplizio Field in Grand Junction. Colo. San Jacinto will face Shelton State at 11 a.m. in another second-round winners bracket game.
“I think in this thing, the NJCAA did its best to seed it, and it’s very difficult,” said MCC coach Mitch Thompson. “It just proves here that anybody can beat anybody.”
Making their first World Series appearance since 2017, the Highlanders couldn’t have looked much better against the Stingers as they extended their winning streak to 19 games.
Ace Logan Henderson continued to be on top of his game as he allowed just five hits and a walk while amassing 14 strikeouts in eight innings.
MCC (43-16) delivered a 14-hit attack led by Miguel Santos and Jaylen Williams with three hits apiece. Mason Greer slugged a two-run homer in the first inning while Santos lifted a solo homer in the second inning as the Highlanders jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead.
“It was really fantastic how we jumped on them early and got some runs on the board,” Thompson said. “We were able to relax and play the game. We had several nice defensive plays from the outfield. In my book, we played spotless baseball, and that's what it takes.”
The Highlanders will rely on left-hander Brady Rose (8-1, 2.40 ERA) against the Warriors (44-14). Rose has pitched superbly this season, helping the Highlanders reach the World Series by limiting Cisco to two singles and no walks in five innings in a 14-1 win last weekend to win the Region V Super Regional.
“Brady has continued to get better since he’s been here,” Thompson said. “He came here as a walk-on and we put him on scholarship this year. He’s honed his craft and is very confident in what he does and who he is.”
Though Indian Hills (Iowa) came into the World Series as the lowest seed, they had already proved they could take down a powerhouse before arriving in Grand Junction.
The Warriors beat No. 1 Wabash Valley twice 10-4 and 9-4 on May 23 to win the Midwest District championship to earn their 12th trip to the World Series and first since 2004.
In its 10-3 win over Crowder to open the World Series, Indian Hills collected 13 hits with Tucker Ebest and Pier-Olivier Boucher picking up three apiece. The Warriors opened the game with a five-run first inning as Ricardo Van Grieken blasted a three-run homer.
Maddux Hoaglund pitched a solid game for the Warriors as he scattered seven hits and a walk and allowed three earned runs in 7.1 innings.
While Hoaglund has been the ace of the staff, the Warriors feature two other solid starters in right-handers Nick Marshall (8-1, 2.98 ERA) and Wyatt Wendell (8-3, 3.77 ERA).
The Warriors rely more on speed than the long ball as they’ve stolen 143 bases this season, including 31 by Ren Tachioka, 21 by Boucher and 18 by Sam Fortier.
“We’re playing a team that’s very competitive and well coached,” Thompson said. “(Warriors head coach) Matt Torrez was an assistant at New Mexico Junior College a few years ago, and he does a real nice job. They play a different style, stealing bases, and there are some real distinct challenges when you play them.”
In the final first-round game Sunday, No. 6 Central Arkansas rolled to a 12-4 win over No. 5 Cowley.