MCC bracing for speedy Indian Hills in 2nd World Series matchup

MCC (43-16) delivered a 14-hit attack led by Miguel Santos and Jaylen Williams with three hits apiece. Mason Greer slugged a two-run homer in the first inning while Santos lifted a solo homer in the second inning as the Highlanders jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead.

“It was really fantastic how we jumped on them early and got some runs on the board,” Thompson said. “We were able to relax and play the game. We had several nice defensive plays from the outfield. In my book, we played spotless baseball, and that's what it takes.”

The Highlanders will rely on left-hander Brady Rose (8-1, 2.40 ERA) against the Warriors (44-14). Rose has pitched superbly this season, helping the Highlanders reach the World Series by limiting Cisco to two singles and no walks in five innings in a 14-1 win last weekend to win the Region V Super Regional.

“Brady has continued to get better since he’s been here,” Thompson said. “He came here as a walk-on and we put him on scholarship this year. He’s honed his craft and is very confident in what he does and who he is.”

Though Indian Hills (Iowa) came into the World Series as the lowest seed, they had already proved they could take down a powerhouse before arriving in Grand Junction.