Highlanders grind out overtime win over Blinn, 71-68

It wasn’t the hottest shooting night for the McLennan men’s basketball team, but the Highlanders came through when it counted.

MCC pulled out an exciting 71-68 overtime win over Blinn on Wednesday at the Highlands, improving to 2-0 on the young season.

The teams fought to a 59-all tie through regulation, but the Highlanders came up big in the extra period to pull out the win.

MCC shot just 33.8 percent for the night, but won the battle of the boards and picked up seven steals and five blocks defensively. Diego Gonzalez and CJ Hall scored 15 points each to lead the Highlanders, while Chris Pryor contributed 11 points and three steals. Justin Wilson snagged a game-high 10 rebounds, while Nehemiah Nuckolls dished out nine assists.

The Highlanders will host the MCC Classic this weekend, hosting Our Lady of the Lake’s JV for the second time in their first three games on Friday and then welcoming Victoria College Saturday.