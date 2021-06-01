Highlanders hang on to 13-11 win over Indian Hills

Douglas Rojas walked Dominic Tamez and Lopez to open the seventh before Jaylen Williams loaded the bases with a single. Tamez scored on a wild pitch before Jackson gave the Highlanders a 12-11 lead with a two-run single off Charles Lefebvre.

Williams came through again in the eighth when he drilled a double to score Lopez to stretch MCC’s lead to 13-11.

The Highlanders then put the ball in the hands of closer Landry Wideman in the ninth, but picking up his seventh save of the season was far from easy.

Ben Tachioka and C.J. Castillo opened the inning with singles before Tucker Ebest lined out to Williams in centerfield. Williams quickly threw to shortstop Ben Rosengard to nail Tachioka off second base for the double play.

Wideman, MCC's fifth reliever of the night, finished off the wild win by forcing cleanup hitter Noel Perez to ground out. The Highlanders overcame nine walks allowed by their pitching staff.

"We said all along that the strength of our team was our pitching depth, and it definitely came into play today," Thompson said. "Their style is different and we prepared for that style. I told our guys they can bunt for hits like nobody’s business. They can steal bases on you if you don’t control the running game."