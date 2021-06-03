Highlanders hold off San Jac to remain unbeaten in World Series

The Highlanders were on the cusp of winning by the eight-run rule in the seventh inning after opening up a 12-5 lead.

But San Jacinto sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth to cut MCC’s lead to 12-10. Auer started the rally with his two-run homer.

Miguel Santos walked and scored on a wild pitch to give MCC a much needed insurance run in the top of the ninth.

The Highlanders then handed the ball to Wideman, who brought on his high heat to retire the side in the ninth to record his second save of the World Series and eighth of the season.

Tied at 1-1, the Highlanders exploded for five third-inning runs and never relinquished the lead.

MCC quickly loaded the bases against San Jacinto starting pitcher Chris Stuart as Santos reached on an error, Jackson singled and Martin walked.

Tamez drilled a two-run double to right field off Stuart before Greer greeted reliever Jonathan Jones with a three-run homer over the right-field fence to lift MCC to a 6-1 lead.

The Gators answered with a three-run third inning against MCC starter Will Carsten (10-1) as Mason Lytle and Chase Atkison hit run-scoring singles.