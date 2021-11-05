Highlanders move to 3-0; Highlassies stumble at MCC Classic

Behind a team-high 20 points from Justin Wilson, the McLennan men’s basketball team stayed unbeaten on the young season, turning back visiting Strength N Motion, 85-63, at The Highlands in the MCC Classic on Friday night.

The visitors couldn’t outmuscle or out-motion the Highlanders (3-0), who had runs of 7-0 and 10-0 in the win.

Rommell Williams chipped in 15 points for MCC, which will continue play in its home tournament Saturday against Victoria College at 8 p.m.

In the earlier women’s game, MCC suffered a cold shooting night and fell to visiting Angelina, 64-45.

After MCC’s Valisa Millhouse swished in a 3-pointer for a 7-6 lead midway through the first quarter, the Highlassies went cold, and Angelina took advantage, closing the quarter on a 9-0 run. The Roadrunners never trailed again.

Matilda Gordon led Angelina with 11 points, while Demetrius Lewis had 12 for the Highlassies. MCC (1-1) will get another good test against Tyler at 6 p.m. Saturday.