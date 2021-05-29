Highlanders open World Series with 7-0 win over Stingers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – McLennan Community College ace Logan Henderson wasn’t fazed by Florence-Darlington Tech’s gaudy .352 batting average and prodigious power.

Henderson dominated the No. 7 Stingers like nearly every other team he’s faced as he amassed 14 strikeouts in eight innings to lead the No. 4 Highlanders to a 7-0 win Saturday morning in the NJCAA World Series opener at Sam Suplizio Field.

With 152 strikeouts, Henderson (9-2) leads the country and set an MCC single-season record. The freshman right-hander allowed just five singles and a walk against the Stingers (46-7) as the Highlanders (43-16) won their 19th straight game heading into Monday’s 8:30 p.m. matchup against the winner of Saturday’s No. 1 Crowder vs. No. 10 Indian Hills game.

It was déjà vu for the Highlanders who opened the 2017 World Series with a 10-1 win over the Stingers in their last appearance in Grand Junction.

While Henderson didn’t allow any runners past second base, the Highlanders were all over the basepaths as they pieced together a 14-hit attack led by Miguel Santos and Jaylen Williams with three hits apiece.

MCC took command with a three-run first inning against Stingers starter Nathan Williams.