Highlanders open World Series with 7-0 win over Stingers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – McLennan Community College ace Logan Henderson wasn’t fazed by Florence-Darlington Tech’s gaudy .352 batting average and prodigious power.
Henderson dominated the No. 7 Stingers like nearly every other team he’s faced as he amassed 14 strikeouts in eight innings to lead the No. 4 Highlanders to a 7-0 win Saturday morning in the NJCAA World Series opener at Sam Suplizio Field.
With 152 strikeouts, Henderson (9-2) leads the country and set an MCC single-season record. The freshman right-hander allowed just five singles and a walk against the Stingers (46-7) as the Highlanders (43-16) won their 19th straight game heading into Monday’s 8:30 p.m. matchup against the winner of Saturday’s No. 1 Crowder vs. No. 10 Indian Hills game.
It was déjà vu for the Highlanders who opened the 2017 World Series with a 10-1 win over the Stingers in their last appearance in Grand Junction.
While Henderson didn’t allow any runners past second base, the Highlanders were all over the basepaths as they pieced together a 14-hit attack led by Miguel Santos and Jaylen Williams with three hits apiece.
MCC took command with a three-run first inning against Stingers starter Nathan Williams.
Santos led off the inning with a walk and scored on Garrett Martin’s triple. Mason Greer followed with a two-run homer over the right-field fence for his 16th of the season.
Santos pounded a two-out solo homer over the left-field fence to push MCC’s lead to 4-0 in the second inning.
After a scoreless third inning, MCC tacked on two more runs in the fourth.
MCC loaded the bases with consecutive singles by Williams, Izzy Lopez and Santos. With two outs, reliever Jorge Oleaga was called for a balk to allow Williams to score. Greer followed with a run-scoring single to extend MCC’s lead to 6-0.
The Highlanders didn’t score again until the eighth when Williams doubled and score on Santos’ single.
Gray Harrison pitched the final inning for the Highlanders as he retired three straight batters after Gary Lora reached on an error.