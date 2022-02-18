 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highlanders rally for baseball win over Blinn
Highlanders rally for baseball win over Blinn

MCC Blinn

MCC starting pitcher Will Carsten throws in the second inning against Blinn. The Highlanders rallied for a 5-2 win.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

It required the rally caps to get there, but the No. 1 McLennan baseball team rallied for a 5-2 win over Blinn on Friday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders (7-4-1) trailed 2-0 after five innings, but used a four-run sixth to push ahead for good. Hunter Grimes got the rally going with a two-run home run, and MCC added two more on a Cole Dillon RBI double and a Drew Messick sacrifice fly.

MCC reliever Wyatt Cheney then closed the game with three scoreless innings for the win.

Grimes went 2-for-3 with the homer for MCC, which will close out the two-game series with the Buccaneers on Saturday with a 3 p.m. game in Brenham.

Tags

