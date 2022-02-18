Highlanders rally for baseball win over Blinn

It required the rally caps to get there, but the No. 1 McLennan baseball team rallied for a 5-2 win over Blinn on Friday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders (7-4-1) trailed 2-0 after five innings, but used a four-run sixth to push ahead for good. Hunter Grimes got the rally going with a two-run home run, and MCC added two more on a Cole Dillon RBI double and a Drew Messick sacrifice fly.

MCC reliever Wyatt Cheney then closed the game with three scoreless innings for the win.

Grimes went 2-for-3 with the homer for MCC, which will close out the two-game series with the Buccaneers on Saturday with a 3 p.m. game in Brenham.