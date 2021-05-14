Highlanders romp to 10-2 win over Clarendon in Region V opener

Hosting the Region V baseball tournament for the first time in 35 years, the McLennan Community College players admitted they had some jitters.
But talent quickly trumped any nerves.
The No. 1-seeded Highlanders scored in five of six innings while ace Logan Henderson amassed 11 strikeouts to roar past No. 4 Clarendon College, 10-2, at Bosque River Ballpark.
MCC coach Mitch Thompson had difficulty sleeping before Friday’s 10 a.m. game. But the Highlanders' all-around performance eased his mind significantly as they won their 14th straight game.
“I’ll be honest, there’s added jitters, there’s added nerves on the players’ side and coaches’ side,” Thompson said. “I’m up at 6 a.m. today and looking around, jumping around, and thinking about it all night long. But I think that was a great one to start off with and hopefully we can just really relax and play our best baseball.”
The Highlanders (38-16) advanced to the second round winners bracket at 2 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday afternoon’s game between No. 2 Midland College and No. 3 Temple College.
Henderson experienced some control issues as he hit three batters and walked two in 5.1 innings. The Bulldogs (30-21) also picked up six hits, including Chris Estrada’s homer to open the second inning.
But Henderson (7-2) managed to work out of trouble with his double-digit strikeout game and a timely double play in the second inning.
“I didn’t have my best stuff today, but I felt the defense behind me and the hitters did a good enough job to take the W,” Henderson said.
MCC started the day with former coach Rick Butler throwing out the first pitch. Then the Highlanders made efficient use of their nine hits and six walks to score in every inning except the fifth.
Miguel Santos led off the bottom of the first by sending Alexis Saldana’s 1-2 pitch over the left-field fence.
“We feel like we want to come out and set a tone, and luckily I got a pitch I could handle and I didn’t miss it,” Santos said. “We like to go out there and compete and score those runs like that.”
Dominic Tamez singled and Alex Lopez walked before scoring on ground balls in the second inning.
In the third inning, Blake Jackson opened with a walk before Garrett Martin doubled. Jackson scored on Mason Greer’s sacrifice fly and Martin scored on catcher John Pappas’ throwing error.
Collecting five hits in the fourth, the Highlanders pushed across three more runs as Izzy Lopez, Santos and Jackson delivered RBI-singles to stretch the lead to 8-1.
With Jackson drilling a run-scoring triple to the left-field alley, the Highlanders extended their lead to 10-2 in the sixth.
“We have an offense that can win in a lot of different ways,” Thompson said. “We’ve been able to do it with some small ball, we’ve been able to do it with the long ball. Today we got a little bit of both.”
Hitting Kevin Bermudez and Johnny Gomez with pitches, Henderson gave up a run-scoring single to Estrada in the fifth before striking out Pappas to end the inning.
After Henderson got the first out in the sixth, reliever Richard Brinson retired five straight hitters as the Highlanders finished off the run-rule win in the top of the seventh.
“Logan Henderson wasn’t quite as sharp as he had been for us,” Thompson said. “But he’s a battler, man. Even on his bad days, he goes out there and strikes out 11 and gives up two, so we’ll take that every day. We thought Richard would do a nice job and keep them off-balance a little bit, switch it up with the left-hander, and he did great there. I thought it was a great opener for the tournament.”