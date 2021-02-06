Highlanders survive Hill's rally; MCC women lose

HILLSBORO — Hill’s Jamal Fuller missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer, and the McLennan men’s basketball team survived with a 65-64 conference win on Saturday.

MCC (8-0 overall, 2-0 conference) stays undefeated on the year with the win. However, the Highlanders had to labor to the end to preserve that perfect record, as the homestanding Rebels (5-2, 1-1) rallied from a 63-52 deficit with five minutes to play to pull to within one point on Quin Anderson’s 3-pointer with 44 seconds left. Hill got the ball back one more time with 6.3 seconds to go, but Fuller’s shot couldn’t find the net.

Midway product Diego Gonzalez continues to play well in his first season for the Highlanders, leading the team with 20 points. Rayquan Brown added 16.

In the women’s game, conference-leading Hill shot down the Highlassies, 75-61, behind 18 points from Destanee Roblow, a former Super Centex standout from Teague.

MCC (2-4, 1-1) trailed by 13 points early in the fourth quarter, but went on a 7-0 run to cut the gap to 65-59 with 7:28 to go. However, Hill (7-0, 2-0) responded to score the next six points and neutralize the Highlassies’ hopes of a full-on rally.

Mele Kailahi dropped in 21 points to lead MCC, while McKenzie Piper scored 19 and Raija Todd put in 10.

MCC hosts Weatherrford on Wednesday, with the women tipping at 5 p.m. followed by the men.