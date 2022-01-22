Highlassies claim double-OT win; Highlanders cruise

RANGER — Miannah Little’s 3-pointer with just over three minutes left in double overtime put the McLennan women on top to stay, as the Highlassies held off Ranger, 67-64, on Saturday.

Little scored 18 points for MCC (8-7 overall, 2-1 conference), which won its second straight game after taking down Collin County at home on Wednesday.

This one was a battle throughout, and MCC trailed 52-50 with time winding down in regulation, but Mersadez Nephew hit a big game-tying jumper with less 10 seconds to go. Then the teams fought to a 57-all tie through the first overtime period.

Nephew and Brielle Dorsey scored 13 points apiece for the Highlassies.

In the men’s game, the MCC men scooted past Ranger, 87-72.

The teams fought to a 14-14 tie through the first 10 minutes of the game, but the Highlanders (15-3, 2-1) established themselves as the better team with an 18-0 run thereafter.

Chris Pryor put in 20 points for MCC, while Forte Prater and Diego Gonzalez had 15 points apiece.

MCC will travel to Terrell on Monday for a doubleheader with Southwestern Christian.